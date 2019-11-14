UPUA Passes Test Prep Week Legislation & Resolution Supporting Higher Education Act

The 14th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association convened in the HUB on Wednesday evening when it held its 11th meeting of the semester.

The meeting began with a special presentation by New Student Orientation student staff coordinators Medelyn Bentz and Nate Gillespie.

Along with NSO, Bentz and Gillespie also discussed how they work with International Student Orientation, Transfer Student Orientation, and Change of Campus Student Orientation.

They discussed their goals as being able to facilitate comprehensive learning experiences for undergraduate students that support successful academic, social and personal transitions to the university. They are currently recruiting members for their 2020 Orientation Team.

Before delving into the night’s legislation, the assembly confirmed Taylor Weekes as the Director of Records and swore her into the 14th assembly.

President Laura McKinney discussed in her report how she had the opportunity on Thursday, November 7 to attend the Greek Life Advisory Board Meeting where she heard updates on what is going on within the Greek councils as well as updates from the Borough on its relationship with the Greek community.

At the meeting, McKinney elaborated on how she learned that there was an increase in reports of sexual misconduct through the fall semester thus far.

“They saw more [reports] this year, which they credited to people being more aware of the process of reporting and knowing where to go for help. The Red Zone, which we did advocacy on earlier this semester, was referenced,” McKinney said.

Legislation

The first item of legislation that was discussed was item Bill #15-14, Funding of Test Week Booklets. This item was previously discussed last week. UPUA announced during that meeting that Funding of Test Week Booklets would provide students with free preparation books for the MCAT, LSAT, GRE, and GMAT.

Additionally, UPUA will be working with HESI Review & Testing to purchase access to a question bank with more than 15,000 practice questions and rationales designed to prepare students for the National Council Licensure Examination.

Test Week 2019 will take place from November 18 to 22 and will be hosted at various locations on campus including the HUB, the Business Building Atrium, and the Westgate Building Atrium.

Bill #15-14 passed unanimously.

The second item of legislation that was examined was Resolution 21-14, Supporting the Reauthorization of Higher Education of 1965. The Higher Education Act of 1965 authorizes most federal student aid programs, including the FAFSA, the Federal Pell Grant, Federal Work-Study, and federal student loans.

UPUA will be channeling its advocacy through social media campaigns and through letter-writing campaigns to senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, as well as representatives Fred Keller and Glenn Thompson. UPUA announced they will be urging students to sign the Association of Big Ten Schools petition which calls for action of the reauthorization.

The resolution passed unanimously.

The assembly adjourned at 9:47 p.m.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

