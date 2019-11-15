It’s #CuffingSZN: The Best On-Campus First Date Ideas
As November forges on, it becomes increasingly obvious each day that ~cuffing SZN~ is finally upon us. Love is in the air, and Penn Staters everywhere are scrambling for first date ideas.
We put together some of the best (read: worst) places for new couples to have an awkward first date with some of our staffers doing a dry run so you can really envision the date for yourself.
HUB Dining
There’s truly nothing more romantic than one of the HUB’s many dining option locations. Grab some coffee, and just chat in line for Burger King or Chic-fil-A. You don’t necessarily have to order any food, just enjoy the scenery and the moment you’re creating.
Bloop
CATA: a staple of Penn State culture and provider of the Blue Loop, white loop, and other favorites. If you’re looking to get some quality time with your date, just stand around and wait for the bus to come.
Eventually, when your sporty ride does show up, you can simply hop on the loop and vibe for hours. Romance.
HUB Parking Deck
If you and your date want to just relax and soak in the beautiful late-autumn chills, there’s no better place than the HUB parking deck.
Parking decks are a great way to get away from it all and truly get to know each other. The sweet smell of engine fumes and the slamming of car doors are enough to get anyone in the mood.
Campus Tour
This date idea is free and quirky.
Sometimes the mood just strikes you, and you’re suddenly gripped with a desire to hop on a tour group. Let our very own lion scouts show you and your date around campus. Hopefully, you won’t get any looks like the family in this photo gave us.
Your Local Trash Room
Even if you’ve never used it yourself, all dorm halls have a trash room similar to this one. These rooms are beautiful and often feature vending machines for a quick bite.
HUB Pavilion
Now that the State College tundra is upon us, you should probably try to get outside and enjoy the weather as much as possible. The HUB Pavilion makes for a great first date environment, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get caught in a snow squall.
Thomas Building
Thomas Building is arguably one of the most romantic, sensually inducing buildings on campus. If you’re lucky enough to catch an open room, you and your date can relax and get to know each other for a little while.
You can check out the teacher’s desk, or mess around on the desktop computer. The options are limitless.
On-Campus Dining Buffet
There’s absolutely no reason to go somewhere nice for a first date, so any on-campus buffet should do the trick. Maybe you’ll even get lucky with a free meal swipe out of the whole ordeal.
Pollock Testing Center
Many lives are shaped within the walls of Pollock Testing center, so naturally, there should be no better place to form a new relationship. Grab some coffee and chit-chat on the infamous benches, it’s a guaranteed good time.
Market Pollock Or Market East
‘The market” is truly a magical place. Filled with any foods or supplies you may need and always playing great music, there’s no wonder why on-campus markets are student favorites. Plus, there’s a coffee shop right outside, and you can get some shopping done.
