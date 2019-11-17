Penn State Opens As A 13-Point Underdog Against Ohio State

No. 9 Penn State football (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) opened as a 13-point underdog for its clash against No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) next Saturday in Columbus, according to Oddsshark.

This is the first game of the 2019 season that the Nittany Lions open as underdogs. They were favored by 14.5 points prior to their last game against Indiana, and they failed to cover the spread in a 34-27 victory. Penn State is currently 5-5 against the spread this season.

Saturday’s game will undoubtedly serve as the biggest test of Penn State’s season thus far, as the Buckeyes are ranked as the the top defense in the nation, the fourth-best offense, and star defensive end Chase Young will be back on the field after serving his two-game suspension. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in attendance for the game, as it was announced Saturday night that the show will air from Columbus.

The Buckeyes are currently 8-2 against the spread this season. They failed to cover an absurd 52-point spread against Rutgers this past Saturday in a 56-21 victory, and didn’t cover the 27 points in a 45-21 victory over Florida Atlantic week one.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium and will be aired as FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” game.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]