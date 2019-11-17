Penn State Opens As A 13-Point Underdog Against Ohio State
No. 9 Penn State football (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) opened as a 13-point underdog for its clash against No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) next Saturday in Columbus, according to Oddsshark.
This is the first game of the 2019 season that the Nittany Lions open as underdogs. They were favored by 14.5 points prior to their last game against Indiana, and they failed to cover the spread in a 34-27 victory. Penn State is currently 5-5 against the spread this season.
Saturday’s game will undoubtedly serve as the biggest test of Penn State’s season thus far, as the Buckeyes are ranked as the the top defense in the nation, the fourth-best offense, and star defensive end Chase Young will be back on the field after serving his two-game suspension. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in attendance for the game, as it was announced Saturday night that the show will air from Columbus.
The Buckeyes are currently 8-2 against the spread this season. They failed to cover an absurd 52-point spread against Rutgers this past Saturday in a 56-21 victory, and didn’t cover the 27 points in a 45-21 victory over Florida Atlantic week one.
Saturday’s game will kick off at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium and will be aired as FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” game.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Happy Birthday To Us: Onward State Turns 11
It started with a 29-word post that was titled “Rumor mill.” The result, 11 years later? The most-followed student media organization in the world.
Nate Sucese Becomes Penn State Hockey’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer
Sucese broke Andrew Sturtz’s program record of 54 goals against Minnesota on Saturday night.
Send this to a friend
Comments