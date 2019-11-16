College GameDay To Air From Columbus Prior To Penn State-Ohio State Clash

ESPN announced that College GameDay will air live from Columbus ahead of No. 9 Penn State football’s upcoming clash with No. 2 Ohio State at the Horseshoe.

The announcement was initially made during ABC’s broadcast of Saturday night’s Oklahoma-Baylor game, but College GameDay confirmed the news on Twitter a few minutes later.

GameDay’s decision to go to Columbus this weekend isn’t particularly surprising, but it’s also interesting for a number of reasons. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes’ huge game will kick off at noon, and it’ll be broadcast on FOX as part of its new “B1G Noon Kickoff” promotion. College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. until noon every Saturday on ESPN, so fans who stay for the entire College GameDay broadcast might miss the start of the actual game.

At any rate, this is the third consecutive matchup between James Franklin’s program and Ohio State to be preluded by College GameDay. The teams’ top-10 battles in 2017 and 2018 were hyped up by GameDay, and Penn State came up short by one point in each game. Ohio State came from behind to win 39-38 in 2017 before handing Penn State its first home loss in nearly three calendar years via a 27-26 victory at Beaver Stadium last year.

Although Happy Valley won’t host GameDay this time, Penn State will be featured on the show for the second time this season. The GameDay crew took over the HUB Lawn prior to Penn State’s 28-21 victory over Michigan in the 2019 White Out.

Whether or not Lee Corso picks the Nittany Lion’s mascot head again remains to be seen. He’s done it for College GameDay’s last three trips to Happy Valley, but being in Columbus just might prompt Corso to pick the Buckeyes.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]