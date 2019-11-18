Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 12

Twelve weeks of college football have come and gone and many of the former Penn State football players who left via the transfer portal have seemed to have found new homes where they can be consistent contributors.

Tommy Stevens and Juwan Johnson both returned off their byes this weekend, turning in completely opposite performances. The latter of the two had another incredible game for Oregon, in what is slowly becoming a breakout year for the former Penn State wide receiver. Halfway across the country, the former continued to struggle as Mississippi State was blown out by Alabama.

Here’s our summary of how each of these players performed throughout the past week:

Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Juwan Johnson had another fantastic performance for the Ducks this weekend against the Arizona Wildcats. In the dominant, 34-6 win, Johnson led the team in both catches and yards, hauling in five passes for 93 yards.

His highlight of the game was a 53-yard bomb off of a reverse flea-flicker in the second quarter to give the Ducks a 21-point lead.

BEAUTIFUL reverse flea flicker from Oregon, Justin Herbert drops a DIME to Juwan Johnson for the 53 yard TD! #Ducks pic.twitter.com/xNwPAfDLdz — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 17, 2019

Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

Tommy Stevens had a performance to forget on Saturday against Alabama. In Mississippi State’s 38-7 loss at home against the Crimson Tide, Stevens produced a dismal 82 passing yards on 12-of-21 attempts.

He threw an interception on his first pass attempt of the game, foreshadowing what would be one of the worst performances of his career. He did lead the team with 96 rushing yards, for what it’s worth.

Brandon Polk, James Madison

Brandon Polk continued to shine this weekend for the James Madison Dukes in their 48-6 win over the Richmond Spiders. This Saturday, he had four catches for 104-yards to lead the team. He also had an 80-yard touchdown early in the first quarter to start the scoring for the Dukes.

HIGHLIGHT



80-yard play is longest career pass for DiNucci & longest catch for Polk for an early 7-0 JMU lead!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/a9EgmgKwQe — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) November 16, 2019

The 80-yard bomb was the longest catch of Polk’s career. With his help, James Madison is now 10-1 on the season and are ranked No. 2 in the FCS.

Ayron Monroe, Temple

Ayron Monroe put together another solid performance this Saturday against Tulane. In the Owls’ 29-21 victory over the Green Wave, the safety recorded his first career interception along with four solo tackles.

The graduate transfer now has 45 tackles and one pass breakup, along with the interception. The Owls are now 7-3 on the year, and will almost certainly end their season with a bowl appearance.

Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech

Zech McPhearson had a quiet game this Saturday in the Red Raiders’ 33-31 loss to TCU. He totaled two tackles, both assisted, during the contest and is now up to 42 tackles on the year.

The senior defensive back has had a solid season for Texas Tech, as he’s served as a reliable defender in what has been a dismal season for them.

Mark Allen, Duquesne

Coming off his worst performance for the Dukes, Mark Allen redeemed himself this weekend against Bryant. He rushed 26 times for 119 yards, adding one catch for 12 yards as well.

Allen hadn’t received more than 17 touches in a game since week three and exploded for 131 yards on a whopping 27 touches this week. The great performance wasn’t enough, however, as Duquesne lost the game 20-16.

Jarvis Miller, UMass

Miller had a quiet game this weekend in what was a blowout loss against Northwestern. He totaled three solo tackles in the 45-6 defeat for the now 1-10 Minutemen.

Since his dominant 10-tackle performance against UConn on October 26th, Miller has failed to top five tackles in a single contest.

About the Author

Jared Raggi Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers. If you like mindless, witty content, feel free to follow him on Twitter @jraggi29.

