Your Guide To Having A Dorm Friendsgiving

When students living off-campus are hosting legit Friendsgiving at actual dining-room tables with proper plates and cutlery, those left on-campus are stuck to their own devices in their tiny shoebox-sized rooms. Have no fear, though, because for those dorm-ridden students we’ve compiled a foolproof plan to help you host a Friendsgiving to remember.

Decorate Your Room

Friendsgiving decorations can go in many different ways. We chose to keep it simple so that there’d be more room for guests. After all, who would want to run out of space because there’s a giant decoration in the way?

Make sure that you have a flat surface (or a table, if you’re lucky), some sitting areas, and more than enough plates, spoons, napkins, etc. If all else fails, nothing beats a Friendsgiving meal on a dorm floor.

Prepping The Eats

Panicking because you don’t know how you’re going to make an entire Thanksgiving-style meal? Are you stuck on the meal points budget? No worries. There are many food options that substitute well for all of the Thanksgiving classics.

Chicken tenders are a fantastic alternative to fresh, oven-roasted turkey. They may not be from Beaver Stadium, but who can resist that satisfying chicken finger crunch?

Mashed potatoes that you can make in the microwave?! SWOON.

If you weren’t sold on the microwavable mashed potatoes idea, let this fact change your mind. You can make two at once, which means you can spend less time cooking and more time chatting up your pals.

What beverage could be better to wash down your meal than a fresh cup of good ol’ Creamery chocolate milk?

Things To Do

You’ve finished your home-cooked meal, and now you’re wondering what else to do with all of the people in your room.

We highly recommend gathering up your folks and sharing what you’re thankful for. Making hand turkeys is an amazing way to pass the time and get your Pinterest on.

Some of the things we were thankful for included but were not limited to:

Dessert

Ah. How could we forget the best part of the Friendsgiving experience?

When at Penn State, there’s only one dessert that we had in mind. Conveniently, it’s a 5-10 minute walk from most of the dorms on campus.

Bonus points if you decide to indulge in a Thanksgiving-themed flavor. Currently, the featured flavors for the month of November are Pumpkin Pie and Apple Cobbler Crunch.

So there you have it. With this guide, you’re now ready to host the best Friendsgiving your friends have ever seen. That is if you have friends to host for.

Happy Friends(and Thanks)giving from us at Onward State!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Alysa Rubin Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in journalism. She's from the obscure area known as "right outside of Philly" and loves long walks (to her fridge), fun socks, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Alysa also takes pictures sometimes. If you find yourself wanting more dog videos, memes, or Spongebob references, follow @arubin241 on Twitter. If you want to see more of Alysa's life (in squares), follow her on Instagram @arubin.photo.

Condom Balloons, Penn State Football: A Match Made In Heaven Penn State’s game against Indiana gave us one of the weirdest phenomena we didn’t know we needed in the student section.