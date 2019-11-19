PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

2019 Zimsgiving Post-a-Ride Sweepstakes

By Sponsored Content
11/19/19 9:00 am

Heading home for Thanksgiving or taking any other trips during the month of November? Use Penn State’s private Zimride network to share the ride!

Zimride is Penn State’s private ride-matching network that matches you with other students, faculty and staff who are going the same way, allowing you an easy way to share the seats in your car or catch a ride. Drivers can save money by sharing the cost of fuel, tolls and other trip-related expenses while helping fellow Penn Staters who may not have their own vehicle. Ride-sharing is also a great way to reduce the environmental impact of vehicle travel.

If you post a new ride at zimride.com/psu during the month of November, you will automatically be entered in the 2019 Zimsgiving Post-a-Ride Sweepstakes and have a chance to win a $200 Amazon E-Gift Card, one of three $100 Amazon E-Gift Cards, or one of six $50 Amazon E-Gift Cards.

Visit zimride.com/psu for more information or to post a ride!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Sponsored

Classic Musical ‘Rent’ to Bring 20th Anniversary Tour to Eisenhower Nov. 19

The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Eisenhower Auditorium.

A Thank You To Our Onward State Sponsors

Penn State Ring Ceremony to Honor Students

Staff Picks: What’s Actually Under The Old Main Scaffolding?

The mystery surrounding this extended construction project got us thinking: what’s actually going on underneath all that scaffolding?

Go Underground With The Nittany Grotto Caving Club

What goes on at this 70-year-old club?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend