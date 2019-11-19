Heading home for Thanksgiving or taking any other trips during the month of November? Use Penn State’s private Zimride network to share the ride!

Zimride is Penn State’s private ride-matching network that matches you with other students, faculty and staff who are going the same way, allowing you an easy way to share the seats in your car or catch a ride. Drivers can save money by sharing the cost of fuel, tolls and other trip-related expenses while helping fellow Penn Staters who may not have their own vehicle. Ride-sharing is also a great way to reduce the environmental impact of vehicle travel.

If you post a new ride at zimride.com/psu during the month of November, you will automatically be entered in the 2019 Zimsgiving Post-a-Ride Sweepstakes and have a chance to win a $200 Amazon E-Gift Card, one of three $100 Amazon E-Gift Cards, or one of six $50 Amazon E-Gift Cards.

Visit zimride.com/psu for more information or to post a ride!

