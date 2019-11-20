Bo Nickal To Compete In First Grappling Match Against No. 1 Grappler In The World

Fresh off winning the U23 Wrestling World Championship, three-time NCAA champion wrestler Bo Nickal is now set to compete in his first grappling match against the pound-for-pound No.1 grappler in the world, Gordon Ryan.

Ryan is the most lethal grappler in the world. He has been winning world championships since 2011, with his most recent being the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship in September.

Nickal will be taking the place of Erberth Santos, who was originally set to compete against Ryan. He will be competing against Ryan on Saturday, Dec. 7. The match will be presented by Third Coast Grappling and take place in Houston, Texas. The rules for the match will be submission with no guard pulls or leg locks. Although Ryan has the sharper skill set, it will be tough for him to get a takedown on Nickal, a three-time NCAA champion in folkstyle wrestling.

