SPA To Host Rap Artist Doja Cat For Free Concert

Rap artist Doja Cat will perform at the HUB’s Alumni Hall on Thursday, December 5 in a free concert for students hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA).

We are very excited to announce that @DojaCat will be coming to Alumni Hall on December 5th to perform!! Hope to see you all there! pic.twitter.com/u0WpyKKwyE — Penn State's SPA (@psuspa) November 20, 2019

Doja Cat is best known for her series of singles including “Go To Town,” “So High,” and “Tia Tamera.” She rose to prominence back in 2018 following the release of her single “Mooo!,” which has garnered more than 58 million views on YouTube since its release.

The Los Angeles-based musician released her second studio album, Hot Pink, on November 7, 2019. The production features collaborations with other popular artists such as Gucci Mane and Tyga, and the remix of its lead single, “Juicy,” has amassed nearly 48 million hits so far.

Unlike some other SPA events, this one will require tickets to attend. They’ll be available starting on Thursday, November 21. Students interested in picking up tickets are encouraged to follow SPA’s Twitter and Facebook pages for more information on how to claim theirs.

Doja Cat’s concert will begin at 8 p.m. The event is wholly funded by your student fee, and you can get in free of charge with a swipe of your Penn State student ID.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Sean Clifford Received Death Threats After Penn State Football’s Game Against Minnesota “It’s kind of sad to see how some fans get. I was sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and tough-to-read messages.”