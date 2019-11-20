What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break

Thanksgiving break is almost here, which means students are packing up to bolt home as soon as they possibly can to catch up on some much-needed sleep. But let’s face it: You can only take so much rest and relaxation before you need to get your ass off the couch.

Fortunately for those heading home to Pittsburgh, there is no shortage of things to do downtown next week.

Events and Attractions

Light Up Night — Friday, November 22

If you leave State College early enough on Friday, you can make it to Market Square just in time for the ultimate holiday season kickoff. Join all of your fellow yinzers downtown at 5:30 p.m., watch them light the giant tree, ice skate until your feet go numb, shop the holiday markets, see the Santas of the world, and much more.

Phipps Conservatory Holiday Magic Show

This year’s Holiday Magic Show promises to be the best and brightest installment in the 126 years that Phipps has been creating its own winter wonderland. The theme, Festival of Trees, has everything from a “tree carousel” to a “show-stopping rainbow glow tree.” The display opens on November 29 this year, giving you something to do on Black Friday other than getting trampled to death in a Walmart stampede.

Mummies of the World: The Exhibition

Spooky season may be over, but Thanksgiving break is the perfect opportunity to check out the Mummies of the World exhibition at the Carnegie Science Center. You can discover 125 real mummies and artifacts for a unique insight into the lives of ancient people from every region of the world.

Tickets start at $19.95 for non-member adults and can be bundled with a general admission ticket to the Science Center for $32.45.

Drink With Everyone You Have Ever Met At South Side

Pittsburgh’s greatest attraction is its collection of more bars than any community could possibly need — all within a stone’s throw of each other on the same street. We call this little slice of heaven the South Side Flats. There, you can drink with Pitt students, Duquesne students, everyone from your high school, and all of your second and third cousins. It’s the perfect place to forget about all of the finals you’ll need to take in a few weeks.

Concerts and Shows

Luke Combs — November 23

Start your Thanksgiving Break off right with Luke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour when it comes to PPG Paints Arena Saturday, November 23. The concert is slated to start at 7 p.m., giving Pittsburghers ample time to prepare for the country concert the only way they know how: copious amounts of alcohol.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra — November 29

While others are hunting for deals on Black Friday, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will play its Thanksgiving Tradition show at 8 p.m. in Heinz Hall. Conductor Manfred Honeck has put together a wonderful arrangement of waltzes and polkas for the show, and it will also feature cello sensation Narek Hakhnazaryan. You won’t want to miss it!

Les Miserables — Various Times and Dates

Let the spirit of the French Revolution flow through you when the Broadway hit comes to the Steel City. The show will be at the Benedum Center from November 26 to December 1, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to “viva la revolution” this Thanksgiving break.

Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins

Friday, November 22 vs. New Jersey Devils

Monday, November 25 vs. Calgary Flames

Wednesday, November 27 vs. Vancouver Canucks

This year, Thanksgiving break overlaps with a three-game homestand for the Penguins. They may be without Sidney Crosby, but Evgeni Malkin and the gang are still fighting to hold onto their 7th-place spot in the Eastern Conference. The puck drops at 7 p.m. for all three matchups, so get your tickets now to watch them do that hockey.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 1 at 1 p.m. This game comes just 17 days after their last meeting that ended with Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett ripping Mason Rudolph’s helmet and bashing him in the skull with it, so it should be some can’t-miss, smash-mouth, AFC North football!

