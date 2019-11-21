NFL Superstar Saquon Barkley To Captain a Statewide Night of Advocacy For Youth Overcoming Homelessness on November 21

On November 21, New York Giant Captain and Superstar Running Back, Saquon Barkley, will be the Chairman of the most important advocacy effort on behalf of youth overcoming homelessness in New Jersey this year… Covenant House New Jersey’s Sleep Out: Executive Edition.

Sleep Out: Executive Edition has a goal of raising over $800,000 to provide food, clothing, shelter, medical care, housing and hope for young people in New Jersey fighting to overcome homelessness. The event will be held at Covenant House New Jersey’s shelter in Newark, where leaders from across New Jersey will sleep on the street for one night in solidarity with youth overcoming homelessness so that all young people can be protected, be safe, go to school, find jobs, and find long-term housing.

“To have Saquon be the Chairman of our sleep out is a real game-changer for us,” said Covenant House New Jersey Executive Director, Jim White. “This is a guy who gets it. He has quietly been hosting our young people from Covenant House New Jersey on the field at all Giant home games since his rookie season. He greets our kids on the field before the game and spends time with them after each game. He has taken our young people bowling and for dinner and without fanfare donates his time and talent in so many ways. Saquon is a true champion for kids overcoming homelessness at Covenant House New Jersey, and by joining us on November 21, in the middle of his season, he is just showing once again how committed he is to making a difference in the lives of homeless kids in New Jersey.

“All you have to do is take the time to get to know the young people at Covenant House to see how good they are…they’re resilient, brave, funny, and talented,” said Saquon. “These are great kids, and their futures are filled with potential.”

“On November 21 a lot of good people throughout New Jersey are going to sleep on the streets to raise funds and awareness, and I feel fortunate to be able to do whatever I can to help make this night of advocacy a big success,” said Saquon. “These kids deserve the best we have to offer. I encourage everyone to go to Newark.ExecutiveSleepOut.org to support our team. I’ll see you on November 21.”

If you’d like to support former Nittany Lion, Saquon Barkley in his efforts to change the lives of homeless youth, please participate in our $26 for #26 Campaign. Donate $26 to help our kids transition from homelessness to independence.

Sleep Out: Executive Edition will be held at Covenant House New Jersey in Newark, 330 Washington Ave, from 6:30 pm until 7 am the next morning. Saquon will be at the event from 7 pm to 8 pm to speak with the youth of Covenant House as well as to take photos and address the Sleep Out participants.

For more information, contact Janette Scrozzo at [email protected] or 973-286-3544. The media is invited to attend the event and interviews will be available with Saquon, staff and youth of CHNJ.

