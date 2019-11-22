PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State To Replace ‘attwifi’ With New Wireless Network ‘psu-guest’

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Lauren Wysseier
11/22/19 4:05 am

A more dependable guest wireless network called “psu-guest” will be brought to all Penn State campuses on Tuesday, November 26. The new network will replace the “attwifi” network that is currently used around Penn State campuses.

The “attwifi” network will be available until it is decommissioned on January 2. Visitors should connect to “psu-guest” after this date to ensure a fast internet connection on campus.

Before making the change official, Penn State IT previously tested “psu-guest” alongside “attwifi” in all Penn State residence halls, the Penn Stater Hotel, the Nittany Lion Inn, and in all locations at Penn State Harrisburg and Great Valley.

Visitors can access “psu-guest” via any device’s wireless networks menu. Once “psu-guest” is selected, guests will need to click “Get Connected” once prompted to complete the process.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Lauren Wysseier

Lauren is a freshman writer majoring in journalism from Fort Myers, Florida. She is a Floridian but, at heart, a Pennsylvanian. Her go-to fun fact is that she used to live in Barcelona, Spain. She is passionate about dogs, food, the Oxford comma, and most importantly, all-things Penn State. Don't hesitate to send her your best dog videos on Twitter @laurenwysseier or email [email protected] with other inquiries.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Lauren

Penn State Military Appreciation Week To Kick Off November 8

The celebrations will build up to the annual Military Appreciation football game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 16.

Penn State’s Sustainability Focus Continues With ESPN’s College GameDay

Penn State Recreation To Host ‘Super Mario’ Kids Golf Challenge

Looking Back At Justin Fields’ Whirlwind Recruitment By Penn State

Fields went from an under-the-radar four-star recruit to one of the best quarterback prospects in recent recruiting history.

Fact Or Fiction: The Penn State Admissions Tour

There is a lot of information that’s shared on an admissions tour, but how much of it is actually useful and factual?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend