Penn State To Replace ‘attwifi’ With New Wireless Network ‘psu-guest’

A more dependable guest wireless network called “psu-guest” will be brought to all Penn State campuses on Tuesday, November 26. The new network will replace the “attwifi” network that is currently used around Penn State campuses.

The “attwifi” network will be available until it is decommissioned on January 2. Visitors should connect to “psu-guest” after this date to ensure a fast internet connection on campus.

Before making the change official, Penn State IT previously tested “psu-guest” alongside “attwifi” in all Penn State residence halls, the Penn Stater Hotel, the Nittany Lion Inn, and in all locations at Penn State Harrisburg and Great Valley.

Visitors can access “psu-guest” via any device’s wireless networks menu. Once “psu-guest” is selected, guests will need to click “Get Connected” once prompted to complete the process.

Lauren Wysseier Lauren is a freshman writer majoring in journalism from Fort Myers, Florida. She is a Floridian but, at heart, a Pennsylvanian. Her go-to fun fact is that she used to live in Barcelona, Spain. She is passionate about dogs, food, the Oxford comma, and most importantly, all-things Penn State. Don't hesitate to send her your best dog videos on Twitter @laurenwysseier or email [email protected] with other inquiries.

