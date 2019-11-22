Penn State To Replace ‘attwifi’ With New Wireless Network ‘psu-guest’
A more dependable guest wireless network called “psu-guest” will be brought to all Penn State campuses on Tuesday, November 26. The new network will replace the “attwifi” network that is currently used around Penn State campuses.
The “attwifi” network will be available until it is decommissioned on January 2. Visitors should connect to “psu-guest” after this date to ensure a fast internet connection on campus.
Before making the change official, Penn State IT previously tested “psu-guest” alongside “attwifi” in all Penn State residence halls, the Penn Stater Hotel, the Nittany Lion Inn, and in all locations at Penn State Harrisburg and Great Valley.
Visitors can access “psu-guest” via any device’s wireless networks menu. Once “psu-guest” is selected, guests will need to click “Get Connected” once prompted to complete the process.
