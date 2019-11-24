Penn State Beats Ohio State In Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge
Although Ohio State won on the field, Penn State came out on top in at least one thing this weekend: the Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge.
More than 10,000 Penn State community members came together to raise $213,830 for Penn Staters facing food insecurity. This money was raised over the course of a week and will go to each of the campuses’ food pantries.
Donors were able to make an unlimited amount of $5 donations toward the cause. Each contribution can provide between 20 and 25 meals for students in need or go toward other supplies like toiletries and paper products.
“You are our MVPs,” the Office of Annual Giving said in a statement. “Our students are the winners. We thank you for never failing to be a community that rises to a challenge, cares about one another, and takes action. We are proud and we are grateful.”
With the closing of the competition, the Office of Annual Giving notes that what is most important is the generosity that both schools and respective communities have shown.
