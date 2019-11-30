Will Levis To Make First Career Start vs. Rutgers
It’s Will Levis SZN, baby.
The redshirt freshman quarterback was announced as Penn State’s starter for the team’s regular season finale against Rutgers Saturday afternoon.
Levis lost a position battle against normal starter Sean Clifford this summer and has backed him up down the stretch. After making a handful of appearances during garbage time and in dual-quarterback sets, Levis provided a spark off the bench against Ohio State last weekend after Clifford went down with an injury.
Levis was 6-of-11 for 57 yards and an interception, while running for 34 yards and a touchdown. When Levis entered the game, the Nittany Lions trailed the Buckeyes 21-0. He jumpstarted the offense and quickly brought his team within four points before a costly fourth-quarter interception.
After last week’s game, head coach James Franklin said Clifford already wasn’t 100% at kickoff but that he could’ve returned — although his mobility would’ve been lacking.
In the week leading up to today’s game, Clifford’s status was listed as a gametime decision. He was not dressed for pregame warmups when the team took the field.
Today’s game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs. Rutgers
Our staff will have you covered throughout Penn State’s final home game of 2019.
Three National Brands Bringing Sweets And Snacks To New State College Store
A trio of national chains will bring their signature soft pretzels, cinnamon rolls, ice cream and more to one new State College store.
Send this to a friend
Comments