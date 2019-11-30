PSU news by
Will Levis To Make First Career Start vs. Rutgers

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
11/30/19 3:01 pm

It’s Will Levis SZN, baby.

The redshirt freshman quarterback was announced as Penn State’s starter for the team’s regular season finale against Rutgers Saturday afternoon.

Levis lost a position battle against normal starter Sean Clifford this summer and has backed him up down the stretch. After making a handful of appearances during garbage time and in dual-quarterback sets, Levis provided a spark off the bench against Ohio State last weekend after Clifford went down with an injury.

Levis was 6-of-11 for 57 yards and an interception, while running for 34 yards and a touchdown. When Levis entered the game, the Nittany Lions trailed the Buckeyes 21-0. He jumpstarted the offense and quickly brought his team within four points before a costly fourth-quarter interception.

After last week’s game, head coach James Franklin said Clifford already wasn’t 100% at kickoff but that he could’ve returned — although his mobility would’ve been lacking.

In the week leading up to today’s game, Clifford’s status was listed as a gametime decision. He was not dressed for pregame warmups when the team took the field.

Today’s game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Anthony Colucci

