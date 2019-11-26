James Franklin: Sean Clifford Will Be A ‘Game-Time Decision’ For Rutgers Season Finale

Penn State football head coach James Franklin said Sean Clifford’s availability for Saturday’s game against Rutgers will be a “game-time decision” at his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“It’ll be a game-time decision,” Franklin said. “It’s been a little bit like this for the last three or four weeks with [Sean]. We’ll follow medical recommendations — and what the doctors, trainers, and Sean says will factor into it.”

Franklin added that he could see a situation where Will Levis starts at quarterback, and said that he will see more reps in practice this week.

Clifford went down with what seemed to be an injury to his right leg in the third quarter of last weekend’s Ohio State game, and Levis came in at quarterback for the rest of the contest. The redshirt freshman helped to lead a 17-point scoring run that brought Penn State within four points of the Buckeyes at one point, as he rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown, along with 57 yards through the air.

Franklin also added that it won’t be an easy decision if Levis ends up starting over Clifford on Saturday.

“Sean’s not the easiest guy to pull off the field — like Trace was. At the end of the day, those will be medical decisions,” Franklin said.

Clifford currently has 2,521 passing yards for 22 touchdowns on the season, along with just six interceptions and 374 yards on the ground.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author