An Update On The Old Main Bell Tower Construction

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
12/1/19 2:40 pm

Students returning to Happy Valley after Thanksgiving break might notice campus is looking a bit more Instagrammable than when they left.

The scaffolding on Old Main’s bell tower has been removed as the building’s renovation process begins to wrap up, meaning you can go back to showing off one of campus’s most iconic sites on social media. And if you’re graduating this semester and have yet to take your graduation pictures, you can now pop bottles in front of Old Main without a pile of scaffolding ruining the shot — provided you don’t mind the bleak December Happy Valley sky.

Construction isn’t done just yet, however. University spokesman Wyatt DuBois said in a statement that crews are still working on the light well and speaker landing, but are on schedule to finish by the end of the month. The stair tower on the back side of Old Main will come down at the time when restorations are complete.

Restorations have been in progress since May and include stone and brick masonry repointing, limited stone replacement, new roofing membrane above portico and landings, waterproofing, and the addition of low-profile roof fall protection systems.

Now that the scaffolding is down, I guess we’ll never know what they were really hiding underneath it

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

