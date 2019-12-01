An Update On The Old Main Bell Tower Construction
Students returning to Happy Valley after Thanksgiving break might notice campus is looking a bit more Instagrammable than when they left.
The scaffolding on Old Main’s bell tower has been removed as the building’s renovation process begins to wrap up, meaning you can go back to showing off one of campus’s most iconic sites on social media. And if you’re graduating this semester and have yet to take your graduation pictures, you can now pop bottles in front of Old Main without a pile of scaffolding ruining the shot — provided you don’t mind the bleak December Happy Valley sky.
Construction isn’t done just yet, however. University spokesman Wyatt DuBois said in a statement that crews are still working on the light well and speaker landing, but are on schedule to finish by the end of the month. The stair tower on the back side of Old Main will come down at the time when restorations are complete.
Restorations have been in progress since May and include stone and brick masonry repointing, limited stone replacement, new roofing membrane above portico and landings, waterproofing, and the addition of low-profile roof fall protection systems.
Now that the scaffolding is down, I guess we’ll never know what they were really hiding underneath it…
