Penn State Women’s Volleyball Falls To No. 8 In Week 14 Division I Poll
Penn State women’s volleyball (24-5, 17-3 Big Ten) fell to No. 8 in this week’s AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions moved down one spot from their previous ranking of No. 7. This is now the sixth regular-season week the team has been ranked No. 8 nationally — seventh if you count its preseason ranking.
Russ Rose’s squad is joined by fellow Big Ten representatives Wisconsin (No. 5), Nebraska (No. 6), and Minnesota (No. 7) in this week’s poll. Other conference rivals included in the rankings include No. 14 Purdue and No. 22 Michigan. All five of these programs, as well as unranked Illinois, received bids to this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Penn State went 1-1 this week to close out the regular season. The Nittany Lions came back from an 0-2 deficit to stun No. 5 Wisconsin in a 3-2 victory and lost to then-No. 8 Minnesota the following night. The Badgers went on to win the Big Ten with their 18-2 conference record, while Penn State tied with Nebraska and Minnesota at 17-3 for second place.
Penn State will begin this year’s NCAA Tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6 when it hosts Princeton at Rec Hall. The No. 11 overall-seeded Nittany Lions will play the winner of American and Towson the following night if they defeat the Tigers.
