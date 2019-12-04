An Early Look At Yetur Gross-Matos’ NFL Draft Stock

Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos declared for the 2020 NFL Draft Tuesday night, fresh off receiving his first-team All-Big Ten honor.

Gross-Matos has played for the Nittany Lions for three years and emerged as a star as a sophomore last season. During his three-year career at Penn State, the defensive end has totaled 110 tackles, 35.5 tackles for a loss of yardage, and 17.5 sacks — 16 of which have come in the past two years.

This is a beauty from Yetur Gross-Matos – what a year he's had pic.twitter.com/OzAyFmvd2d — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) November 18, 2019

His elite play on the field has generated a lot of buzz in the early stages of the 2020 NFL Draft process. In CBS Sports’ most recent mock draft, analyst Ryan Wilson has Gross-Matos being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 28th overall pick. Wilson described Gross-Matos as a “physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.” In addition Wilson has him ranked as the third-best edge rusher and the 21st-best overall player in this year’s draft.

Sporting News has Gross-Matos being selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 25th overall selection. He is described as a “well-built, explosive and versatile defender” by analyst Vinnie Iyer.

Gross-Matos is the first Penn State football player to receive legitimate first-round consideration since Saquon Barkley, who was selected with the second overall pick by the New York Giants back in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 6’5″ stud defensive end would be just the second Penn State defensive player since 2010 to be drafted in the first round, with defensive end Jared Odrick being the other.

In comparison to Odrick, Gross-Matos has him beat in almost every category at Penn State. The young defensive end compiled more tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss, all while playing one less season than Odrick in the blue and white. Odrick was drafted 28th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, similar to where Gross-Matos is projected to get picked as of now.

Gross-Matos is one of the top pass rushers entering the 2020 NFL Draft. Last year’s top pass rusher, Nick Bosa, totaled the same exact amount of sacks as Gross-Matos in his college career, with 17.5. It’s important to note that Bosa only played in three games his junior season due to injury, but Gross-Matos compares nicely to the 2019 NFL Draft’s “can’t miss” pass rusher.

It is way too early in the NFL Draft process to make any predictions for certain, but early indications show that Gross-Matos is seen as a force on the defensive line who can be a difference-maker for any NFL defense.

