Penn State Baseball Coach Rob Cooper Named Inaugural Baseball vs. Cancer Ambassador

Penn State baseball head coach Rob Cooper was named one of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s inaugural Baseball vs. Cancer Ambassadors.

The Baseball vs. Cancer Ambassadors are compromised of current and former coaches, players, and members of the press who share the athletic community’s mission to raise awareness and funds for a world without childhood brain tumors.

Since 2013, Vs. Cancer has encouraged thousands of athletes to join the fight against childhood cancer. Ambassadors serve as a resource for other coaches and teams by answering questions about the program and spreading the organization’s message.

“I am honored and humbled to be a Vs. Cancer Ambassador,” Cooper said to GoPSUSports. “This great organization is committed to helping kids fight cancer. I look forward to helping in any way possible.”

Since Cooper arrived in 2014, Penn state baseball has raised nearly $50,000 hosting annual Vs. Cancer and THON games. The 2020 charity campaign has already raised $6,650 through the end of November — only trailing Texas A&M.

The Ambassadors program is expanding into new sports for the 2020 campaign and will include lacrosse, softball, soccer, and other athletic communities. If you would like to support Cooper and the baseball team, you can donate here.

