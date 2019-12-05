PSU news by
NRT Presents: The Heidi Chronicles

By Dana June Nunemacher
12/5/19 4:06 am

No Refund Theatre’s production of The Heidi Chronicles this weekend will mark the organization’s last show of the semester and the directorial debut of Maria Valdisera.

The eight-member cast consists of Hope Weltman, Josh Gold, Alex Bowman, Christina Trocchio, Isabella Renney, Bridget Hartshorne, Ted Rosenblum, and Hannah Myers. Together, they tell the story of Heidi Holland.

Onward State|Alysa Rubin

The show starts in Heidi’s high school days and follows her into adulthood. Heidi is a proud feminist who dedicates her life to shining a light on female artists.  With the fuel of women empowerment, Heidi maneuvers a complicated life between her love life and work. 

Onward State| A

Weltman serves as the leading lady who plays the part of Heidi. She is a must-see with the intelligent, clever, and quick-witted characteristics that she uses to bring Heidi Holland to life. 

You can catch the final installment of No Refund Theatre from Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 7 in 111 Forum. The show starts at 8 p.m. and admission is FREE! 

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

