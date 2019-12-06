Buffalo’s Evan Finegan Punting Again Three Months After Suffering Broken Leg At Beaver Stadium
Buffalo punter Evan Finegan shared a video of himself punting just three months after suffering a gruesome injury against Penn State at Beaver Stadium.
Finegan broke his tibia and fibula when Journey Brown tried to block his punt during the Nittany Lions’ 45-13 win over Buffalo back in week two of the season. He underwent surgery on September 8 — the day after his team’s game ended — and he was discharged from the hospital two days after that.
Buffalo’s punter received an outpouring of support from Penn State fans on Twitter along with plenty of love from the Nittany Lions’ fellow specialists and coaches immediately after his injury. Punter Blake Gillikin, kickers Jordan Stout and Vlad Hilling, and head coach James Franklin visited Finegan in the hospital before he was discharged and sent home.
“You never want to see [Finegan’s injury] happen in college football — really in any sport,” Franklin said three days after the Buffalo game. “I got a chance to go over and see the family and the young man, and he seems to be doing well. We wish him and his family nothing but the best and a speedy recovery.”
After posting the video of his booming punt, Finegan once again received tons of love from Penn State fans on Twitter.
Couldn’t be happier for you dude!! Coming from a psu family we have been hoping you would be back on the field!! Keep up the great work!!— jordan nicholas (@jordan29224) December 5, 2019
Nothing more that a Penn State Fan Respect more than Perseverance and Dedication.— Chris B. (@ides3) December 5, 2019
…And you sir embody those characteristics!!! #Respect #NittanyNation
Great kick Evan, sincerely a Penn State Alum who had a compound tib/fib fracture earlier this year.— Pete Davis (@PeteDavisMe) December 5, 2019
So Happy for you, man you are a fast healer! Nothing but respect and good wishes!— Andrew Hanselman (@CFBRoadWarrior) December 5, 2019
PSU fans are pulling for you! Best of luck!— Rob Yuhas (@ryuhas) December 6, 2019
Awesome to see and glad your recovery is going well.— Jason Wagner (@jasonwags) December 5, 2019
These are just a handful of the dozens of positive messages the punter received from Penn Staters. It’s safe to say that Finegan’s injury brought some of the toughest adversity he’s ever faced, but the Penn State community has well and truly supported him through it all.
For those of you at home who are curious, Buffalo finished the 2019 season with a 7-5 record. The Bulls were 2-4 midway through the year, but they picked up five wins in their final six games to secure a winning record and postseason eligibility.
