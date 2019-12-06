Doja Cat ‘Goes To Town’ During SPA Concert

Prior to Thanksgiving Break, Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA) gave away nearly 500 free Doja Cat tickets in a single day. By Tuesday afternoon, all of the tickets were completely given away.

The Los-Angeles based rap artist rose to fame in 2018 due to her hit tracks, “Go To Town,” “So High,” “Tia Tamera,” and “Mooo!” Recently, her song “Juicy” has taken TikTok by storm, as users film themselves dancing to the chorus.

The concert was 45 minutes behind schedule, beginning at 8:45 p.m. in Alumni Hall. The room was filled with TikTok fanatics and Doja Cat Twitter stans.

Doja Cat took the stage and immediately began singing “Cyber Sex.” Living up to the lyrics, “I want to get freaky on camera,” Doja twerked for her fans’ phone cameras.

“Candy” was the second song of the set. Doja was sure to flaunt her eccentric outfit, as all eyes were on her. She wore a red corset top, a faux cow print jacket, and had ribbons and flowers in her light turquoise hair.

The tempo started to pick up when Doja Cat performed “Cookie Jar,” a hit song from 2018 album, Amala. Doja Cat also performed, “Won’t Bite,” a song from her most recent album, Hot Pink.

Despite the high number of tickets, Alumni Hall was nowhere near filled to capacity. Fortunately, people in the standby line were able to get in to hear the performance.

Many fans were disappointed with the quality of the audio. Doja Cat’s microphone was fairly soft and the speakers were extremely quiet. Regardless, most of the crowd stayed for the majority of the performance.

Doja Cat slowed it down with her performance of “Roll with Us.” The audience was ~feelin’ themselves~ and swayed back and forth.

Doja Cat was very interactive with her performance of “Like That.” She leaned over the barriers, touched the hands of fans, and twerked some more. Doja Cat thanked Penn State for coming out.

The crowd erupted in cheers when Doja asked the audience what song they wanted to hear next. Chants of “Tia! Tia! Tia!” arose from the crowd. Sticking to her promise, Doja performed “Tia Tamera.”

“So High” was a popular hit for the audience. In fact, many fans took hits of their definitely-not-THC-infused “Juuls” during this performance.

Doja Cat began playing the background music of “Go To Town.” She let the audience begin singing the lyrics before she joined in. The music picked up which led to a very interactive song.

The most popular song of the night was “Juicy.” “Juicy” was Doja Cat’s first entry into the US Billboard Hot 100 list, which peaked at No. 47. The audience erupted in cheers during the entire performance.

Doja Cat’s set ended with “Mooo!,” the song that brought Doja Cat into the limelight in 2018. The song received lots of praise due to the viral music video that has over 60 million views. A dedicated fan even wore a cow onesie and danced their heart out to this song.

Doja Cat ended her set in an hour and thanked Penn State before leaving the stage.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

10 Questions With The Nittany Lion Zach Sowa The man behind the mask and scarf looks back on his record three football seasons as the Symbol of Our Best.