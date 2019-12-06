Every Student Should Go To A Penn State Wrestling Dual

If you haven’t heard, Penn State wrestling is trying to win its ninth national championship in 10 years. Although their last dual may not show it, the Nittany Lions have dominated college wrestling in recent years, and they don’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

As a student, you can go watch these matches for free, which we all know is perfect for broke college students. Let’s take a look at some of the other reasons why you should be going to watch Penn State wrestling duals.

The Atmosphere

Just look at how pumped up this place looks. You can expect to see crowds get this excited at any time, with studs like Anthony Cassar, Mark Hall, and Vincenzo Joseph wrestling. Rec Hall is one the most fun places to watch wrestling in the country. In an NCAA poll, Rec Hall was voted as the second best place to watch college wrestling, only falling 10 votes short to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It’s a great atmosphere to be in if you’re a passionate Penn State sports fan.

Free Stuff

If you show your Penn State student ID at the door, you get a mat-side seat for free. Tough deal to beat when you’re right up close to the action.

Who wouldn’t wanna see this Mark Hall pin from up close and personal? In addition to the free ticket, they also give out some free merchandise and team posters as you walk through the door.

If you’re cheap like most college students, a wrestling match is perfect for you. If the free ticket, t-shirt, and team posters still aren’t enough, doughnuts were also served for free at the last home match against Navy on November 10.

Electric Moves

With all the top recruiting classes Cael Sanderson has brought in since taking the reins as head coach, it can always be expected that the Nittany Lions are going to showcase some some elite wrestlers on the mat.

There is always a chance to see a Penn State wrestler pull off some crazy move that shocks the crowd. Just last season, 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young made SportsCenter’s top 10 plays. The quick freshman defended a shot from an opponent by backflipping, landing him into a shot which scored him a takedown.

This is still wild a year later #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/77Jebjv3Cr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2019

It’s not everyday that a move from a wrestling match makes the top-10 plays on SportsCenter. The move was so insane that Bravo-Young is still getting buzz about it a year later.

You can see the all excitement at 2 p.m this Sunday, December 8, as Penn State wrestling hosts Penn in Rec Hall.

