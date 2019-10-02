Rec Hall Voted Second Best Place To Watch College Wrestling

Rec Hall was voted the No. 2 best venue to watch college wrestling by fans in an NCAA poll.

Rec Hall may not be as new or flashy as Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which topped the poll and beat Penn State’s home mat by 10 votes. But the venue’s history and modest looks give it plenty of character and make it a great place to watch a dual. I mean, look at the energy rushing through this building:

Rec Hall is famously known for drawing small yet mighty sellout crowds of passionate wrestling fans. According to the NCAA, the Nittany Lions drew a home attendance of 55,222 fans during the 2018-2019 season.

The Bryce Jordan Center — which is set to host the 2020 Wrestling Olympic trials — also hosts one home match each year which brings in an average attendance of more than 16,000 fans.

Folks who want to experience the electric atmosphere of Rec Hall can catch the Nittany Lion’s home opener against Navy at 2 p.m. on November 10.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

From Chocolate Cupcakes And A Forest Fire To Forever: A Professorial Penn State Love Story While he may not have received his preferred gift at his 30th birthday party, anthropology professor Kirk French did receive something else.