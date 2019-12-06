Hershey Bears To Host THON Night January 11

The Hershey Bears are teaming up with THON once again this winter to raise money for the organization’s annual campaign.

A portion of ticket sales from the Bears’ matchup against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at the Giant Center will benefit THON’s 2020 fundraiser.

Start out the new year by supporting THON at the Hershey Bears game! The game is scheduled for Saturday, January 11th at 7:00pm at the Giant Center. Come see the Bears take on the Cleveland Monsters. Tickets can be purchased with promo code "FTKPSU" at https://t.co/TgOcPPIpzG pic.twitter.com/NreLPthqwh — Penn State THON (@THON) December 6, 2019

Tickets for the game start at $11.15. You can buy yours online with the promo code “FTKPSU” until the offer expires at 4 p.m. on January 11.

The Bears are far from the first hockey franchise to raise funds For The Kids this year. The New Jersey Devils hosted a THON-themed night of their own in November, and the Philadelphia Flyers will benefit THON on January 8.

If hockey’s just not your thing, the New York Jets will also host a THON night of their own on December 22 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium.

We dance in 77, folks!

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]