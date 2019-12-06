PSU news by
Hershey Bears To Host THON Night January 11

Courtesy of THON
By Matt DiSanto
12/6/19 4:05 pm

The Hershey Bears are teaming up with THON once again this winter to raise money for the organization’s annual campaign.

A portion of ticket sales from the Bears’ matchup against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at the Giant Center will benefit THON’s 2020 fundraiser.

Tickets for the game start at $11.15. You can buy yours online with the promo code “FTKPSU” until the offer expires at 4 p.m. on January 11.

The Bears are far from the first hockey franchise to raise funds For The Kids this year. The New Jersey Devils hosted a THON-themed night of their own in November, and the Philadelphia Flyers will benefit THON on January 8.

If hockey’s just not your thing, the New York Jets will also host a THON night of their own on December 22 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium.

We dance in 77, folks!

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

