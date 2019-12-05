Philadelphia Flyers To Host THON Game January 8

The Philadelphia Flyers and THON are teaming up once again to raise money for the organization’s annual campaign.

A portion of ticket sales from the team’s matchup against the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at the Wells Fargo Center will directly benefit THON’s 2020 fundraiser.

Want to support THON over the holidays? The @NHLFlyers are teaming up with THON for the annual THON Flyers game. Join us on January 8th at the Wells Fargo Center as the Flyers take on the Washington Capitals. Tickets can be purchased at https://t.co/EZnpE0Svco pic.twitter.com/Kbzcds3mkZ — Penn State THON (@THON) December 5, 2019

Tickets for the game start at $50 and are available online now. Funds will be donated for select tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on January 3.

This isn’t Philadelphia’s first time supporting THON. The Flyers held a similar THON event in 2018.

Fans in attendance will also get to catch up with Bellefonte native and Penn State Altoona alum Gritty, who just so happens to be the Flyers’ beloved mascot. He’s no Symbol of Our Best, but he’s certainly…something.

The Flyers join the New Jersey Devils as the second NHL team to host a THON game this year. The New York Jets will also benefit THON on December 22 when they host the Steelers at MetLife stadium.

The game conveniently takes place over winter break, so every Penn Stater from “just outside of Philly” can pile into the Wells Fargo Center to catch some shooty-puck.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]