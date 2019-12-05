PSU news by
Philadelphia Flyers To Host THON Game January 8

Courtesy of THON
By Ryan Parsons
12/5/19 4:30 pm

The Philadelphia Flyers and THON are teaming up once again to raise money for the organization’s annual campaign.

A portion of ticket sales from the team’s matchup against the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at the Wells Fargo Center will directly benefit THON’s 2020 fundraiser.

Tickets for the game start at $50 and are available online now. Funds will be donated for select tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on January 3.

This isn’t Philadelphia’s first time supporting THON. The Flyers held a similar THON event in 2018.

Fans in attendance will also get to catch up with Bellefonte native and Penn State Altoona alum Gritty, who just so happens to be the Flyers’ beloved mascot. He’s no Symbol of Our Best, but he’s certainly…something.

The Flyers join the New Jersey Devils as the second NHL team to host a THON game this year. The New York Jets will also benefit THON on December 22 when they host the Steelers at MetLife stadium.

The game conveniently takes place over winter break, so every Penn Stater from “just outside of Philly” can pile into the Wells Fargo Center to catch some shooty-puck.

Comments

