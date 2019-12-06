PSU news by
Kaleigh Riehl Earns Second All-American Honor In Final Season

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
12/6/19 4:12 am

Penn State women’s soccer captain Kaleigh Riehl was named to US Soccer All-America second team Thursday, concluding her final season with the second All-American honor of a historic collegiate career.

Riehl, is the all-time Division I leader in minutes played with 8,847 minutes in 101 starts for the Nittany Lions. She was a MACC Hermann Trophy semifinalist and All-American first team selection in 2018, garnering many individual honors over the course of her collegiate career.

An elegant and technical center back, Riehl has been the heart of Penn State’s defense for four seasons. She redshirted in 2016.

Riehl started every match in Penn State’s 2015 national championship-winning campaign, and won two Big Ten regular season titles and four Big Ten Tournament titles as a Nittany Lion.

Riehl led the Nittany Lions through a rocky season in her final campaign in Happy Valley. After a promising start, Penn State suffered a midseason losing streak that left it unranked. An 11-match unbeaten run that ended at the feet of Stanford in the round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament left Penn State with a final record of 17-7-1.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

