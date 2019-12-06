The Best Of Penn State’s Dating Facebook Page
More than 500 single Penn Staters have joined a Facebook page devoted to helping people find their fellow Nittany Lion lovers.
With so many single folks in a group, things can get shockingly spicy, but also uncomfortably odd. The strangeness varies from people’s requirements for a future partner, to the singles just shooting their shots into oblivion.
Here are some of the highlights from the Penn State Dating Facebook page .
While there are some things listed here that are extremely important for people in a partner, there are certainly a lot of specifics. Is any of this negotiable?
Anyone who has a heart of gold like him and is also tired of being a bachelorette should head on over to the Facebook page to find their match.
This man has quite the hookup it appears, and is looking for a cute gal to “sit in the nice club section” with him. We wonder how this turned out for him. Six comments and as popular as ever.
This is something that we can all get behind.
This person is clearly asking the important questions. There truly is no better way to get to know someone than learning how they like their Creamery ice cream.
Here’s someone coming in hot after Penn State’s heartbreaking loss to Minnesota.
Finally, someone PLEASE wife her up. What more could you possibly look for in a partner?
