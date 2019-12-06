The Best Of Penn State’s Dating Facebook Page

More than 500 single Penn Staters have joined a Facebook page devoted to helping people find their fellow Nittany Lion lovers.

With so many single folks in a group, things can get shockingly spicy, but also uncomfortably odd. The strangeness varies from people’s requirements for a future partner, to the singles just shooting their shots into oblivion.

Here are some of the highlights from the Penn State Dating Facebook page .

While there are some things listed here that are extremely important for people in a partner, there are certainly a lot of specifics. Is any of this negotiable?

Anyone who has a heart of gold like him and is also tired of being a bachelorette should head on over to the Facebook page to find their match.

This man has quite the hookup it appears, and is looking for a cute gal to “sit in the nice club section” with him. We wonder how this turned out for him. Six comments and as popular as ever.

This is something that we can all get behind.

This person is clearly asking the important questions. There truly is no better way to get to know someone than learning how they like their Creamery ice cream.

Here’s someone coming in hot after Penn State’s heartbreaking loss to Minnesota.

Finally, someone PLEASE wife her up. What more could you possibly look for in a partner?

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

10 Questions With The Nittany Lion Zach Sowa The man behind the mask and scarf looks back on his record three football seasons as the Symbol of Our Best.