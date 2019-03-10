PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Wrestling

Penn State Wrestling’s Mark Hall Plays Recorder, Teams Up With Flo For The Kids

Big Ten Network
By Anthony Colucci
3/10/19 8:12 pm

For orgs looking for alternative fundraising methods, forget spaghetti dinners and date auctions. Making bets with large Twitter accounts might just be the new canning.

Penn State wrestling’s Mark Hall capped off his second Big Ten title win with a memorable post-match interview that spread the message of THON around the country.

After he held off Michigan’s Myles Amine in the final, Hall met Big Ten Network matside host Shane Sparks and fielded questions about his continued success throughout his career and remaining goals. The interview seemed to end when Hall reluctantly pulled out a recorder and played a rendition of “Hot Cross Buns.”

The interview and impromptu 4th grade concert performance was a few years in the making. After footage of Hall playing the recorder in a 2013 documentary by FloWrestling resurfaced during the week, Hall made a bet with the wrestling superfan media outlet that they’d both donate to THON if he played the instrument after winning this weekend.

By supporting THON, Hall follows in the footsteps of teammate Franny Bisono, who was one of the Student Athlete Advisory Board’s dancers in THON 2019. The $500 raised by Hall seems to have jumpstarted the wrestling team’s fundraising efforts with THON 2020 still 11 months away.

Here’s hoping THON is able to accept the donations and raising money For The Kids doesn’t cost Hall his eligibility. (cc: Mark Emmert)

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Wrestling Wins Big Ten Title, Crowns Four Champs

For the first time since 2016, Penn State wrestling has won the Big Ten Championships.

No. 18 Penn State Hockey Advances To Big Ten Semifinal With 4-3 Overtime Victory Over Wisconsin

Liam Folkes’ overtime winner 9:50 into overtime ended Wisconsin’s season and sent Penn State to the Big Ten semifinal next weekend.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend