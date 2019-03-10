Penn State Wrestling’s Mark Hall Plays Recorder, Teams Up With Flo For The Kids

For orgs looking for alternative fundraising methods, forget spaghetti dinners and date auctions. Making bets with large Twitter accounts might just be the new canning.

Penn State wrestling’s Mark Hall capped off his second Big Ten title win with a memorable post-match interview that spread the message of THON around the country.

After he held off Michigan’s Myles Amine in the final, Hall met Big Ten Network matside host Shane Sparks and fielded questions about his continued success throughout his career and remaining goals. The interview seemed to end when Hall reluctantly pulled out a recorder and played a rendition of “Hot Cross Buns.”

"An interview that will rival the mullet interview of Sammy Brooks."



Two-time @B1GWrestling champ @pennstateWREST's Mark Hall just busted out the recorder. pic.twitter.com/R5bqhfRT83 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2019

The interview and impromptu 4th grade concert performance was a few years in the making. After footage of Hall playing the recorder in a 2013 documentary by FloWrestling resurfaced during the week, Hall made a bet with the wrestling superfan media outlet that they’d both donate to THON if he played the instrument after winning this weekend.

Make it $400, and i’ll do $100. https://t.co/JXI17xpXQF — wRECk Hall (@BaybeeMarky_PSU) March 6, 2019

By supporting THON, Hall follows in the footsteps of teammate Franny Bisono, who was one of the Student Athlete Advisory Board’s dancers in THON 2019. The $500 raised by Hall seems to have jumpstarted the wrestling team’s fundraising efforts with THON 2020 still 11 months away.

i will do absolutely anything for them kids. #FTK — wRECk Hall (@BaybeeMarky_PSU) March 10, 2019

Mark Hall!!!!!!! Is the man. @BaybeeMarky_PSU . I got that THON for you my man. — Willie Saylor (@WillieAtFLO) March 10, 2019

If you haven't ever read up on what PSU does for THON (the fund/event that @BaybeeMarky_PSU referenced) , you should. It's amazing what they do. And my nephew's hs (same hs as Crookham) had a 'mini THON' last month that raised nearly $100k. All for pediatriac cancer. — Willie Saylor (@WillieAtFLO) March 10, 2019

Here’s hoping THON is able to accept the donations and raising money For The Kids doesn’t cost Hall his eligibility. (cc: Mark Emmert)

