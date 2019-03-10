Penn State Wrestling’s Mark Hall Plays Recorder, Teams Up With Flo For The Kids
For orgs looking for alternative fundraising methods, forget spaghetti dinners and date auctions. Making bets with large Twitter accounts might just be the new canning.
Penn State wrestling’s Mark Hall capped off his second Big Ten title win with a memorable post-match interview that spread the message of THON around the country.
After he held off Michigan’s Myles Amine in the final, Hall met Big Ten Network matside host Shane Sparks and fielded questions about his continued success throughout his career and remaining goals. The interview seemed to end when Hall reluctantly pulled out a recorder and played a rendition of “Hot Cross Buns.”
The interview and impromptu 4th grade concert performance was a few years in the making. After footage of Hall playing the recorder in a 2013 documentary by FloWrestling resurfaced during the week, Hall made a bet with the wrestling superfan media outlet that they’d both donate to THON if he played the instrument after winning this weekend.
By supporting THON, Hall follows in the footsteps of teammate Franny Bisono, who was one of the Student Athlete Advisory Board’s dancers in THON 2019. The $500 raised by Hall seems to have jumpstarted the wrestling team’s fundraising efforts with THON 2020 still 11 months away.
Here’s hoping THON is able to accept the donations and raising money For The Kids doesn’t cost Hall his eligibility. (cc: Mark Emmert)
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Wrestling Wins Big Ten Title, Crowns Four Champs
For the first time since 2016, Penn State wrestling has won the Big Ten Championships.
No. 18 Penn State Hockey Advances To Big Ten Semifinal With 4-3 Overtime Victory Over Wisconsin
Liam Folkes’ overtime winner 9:50 into overtime ended Wisconsin’s season and sent Penn State to the Big Ten semifinal next weekend.
Send this to a friend
Comments