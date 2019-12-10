Kaleigh Riehl Earns USWNT ID Camp Call-Up

Two weeks after playing her final collegiate match and several days after she earned her second All-American designation, Kaleigh Riehl was added to the roster of this month’s United States Women’s National Team ID training camp in Bradenton, Florida.

The center back has represented the national team at several youth levels, and is a former captain of the under-20 squad. She’s played in two under-20 World Cups for the United States.

| #USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski made one final addition to the ID camp roster, calling in former U-20 WNT captain Kaleigh Riehl. — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) December 10, 2019

Riehl is the all-time Division I leader in minutes played with 8,847 minutes in 101 starts for the Nittany Lions. She was a MACC Hermann Trophy semifinalist and All-American first team selection in 2018, and was named to the All-American second team last week.

A technical defender with composure, Riehl started every match in Penn State’s 2015 national championship-winning campaign.

Riehl will join 23 other players who have just completed their collegiate careers — such as Stanford’s Sophia Smith and UNC’s Macy Bell — or currently play in the NWSL.

This month’s camp won’t involve any official matches for the USWNT, but Riehl could make her mark as a new arrival on the national team scene with a good performance.

Recently-named head coach Vlatko Andonovski and the USWNT will play their next official match, a CONCACAF women’s olympic qualifying game against Haiti, on January 28 in Houston.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

10 Questions With Bryce Jordan (Not That One) Bryce Jordan Stevenson is a Penn State junior whose name may or may not sound a bit familiar to you.