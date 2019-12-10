Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders Swap Jerseys Following Giants-Eagles Game
Former Penn State football running backs Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders swapped jerseys following the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles’ Monday Night Football showdown.
Although the Eagles stunned the Giants in a 23-17 overtime win Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field, the two Nittany Lions couldn’t help but share the love after playing on an NFL field for the first time together.
Sanders finished with 45 rushing yards on 15 carries in addition to hauling in four passes for 24 yards. Barkley, on the other hand, totaled 66 yards on the ground on 17 carries and three catches for one lonely yard. Neither player found the end zone.
Both backs noted earlier this week that their impending matchup was pushing both to compete harder, as Sanders infamously served as Barkley’s backup for a few years at Penn State. Their history aside, both players were clearly psyched to reunite on the field.
Barkley was selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by New York and went on to become the Associated Press and NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Sanders, meanwhile, was selected No. 53 overall in the second round by the Eagles last season and has clearly become a focal point of Philadelphia’s offense.
The duo will reunite once again this season when the Eagles travel north to the Meadowlands to take on the Giants at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 29.
