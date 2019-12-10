Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders Swap Jerseys Following Giants-Eagles Game

Former Penn State football running backs Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders swapped jerseys following the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles’ Monday Night Football showdown.

You already know that Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders swapped jerseys after sharing the field for the first time in the NFL pic.twitter.com/c8d5CNvxwP — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 10, 2019

Although the Eagles stunned the Giants in a 23-17 overtime win Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field, the two Nittany Lions couldn’t help but share the love after playing on an NFL field for the first time together.

Sanders finished with 45 rushing yards on 15 carries in addition to hauling in four passes for 24 yards. Barkley, on the other hand, totaled 66 yards on the ground on 17 carries and three catches for one lonely yard. Neither player found the end zone.

Both backs noted earlier this week that their impending matchup was pushing both to compete harder, as Sanders infamously served as Barkley’s backup for a few years at Penn State. Their history aside, both players were clearly psyched to reunite on the field.

Barkley was selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by New York and went on to become the Associated Press and NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Sanders, meanwhile, was selected No. 53 overall in the second round by the Eagles last season and has clearly become a focal point of Philadelphia’s offense.

The duo will reunite once again this season when the Eagles travel north to the Meadowlands to take on the Giants at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 29.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Journey (Brown) Together: Revamping THON’s Newest Logo THON 2020 unveiled its “Journey Together” logo Sunday afternoon, but we’ve added a extra detail to the graphic.