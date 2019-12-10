Tight End Johnny Crise Accepts Preferred Walk-On Offer From Penn State

Penn State football’s group of tight ends grew once again Tuesday afternoon when preferred walk-on Johnny Crise committed to the program.

The 6’5″, 190-pound Highlands High School senior caught 38 passes for 792 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, and he hauled in 49 passes for 796 yards and 10 scores in 2018. Crise received walk-on offers from a number of football programs including Fordham, Maine, Lehigh, William and Mary, and Duquesne.

The Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania native also played basketball in high school and averaged 16.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game as a junior. He received offers to play college hoops at Robert Morris and USC Upstate but eventually chose the gridiron.

Once he’s at Penn State, Crise will join a tight end room including players like four-star recruit Theo Johnson and Pat Freiermuth, who opted to return to the Nittany Lions for another season rather than training for the NFL Draft. Tyler Warren is listed as a three-star athlete by 247Sports, but he’ll join Tyler Bowen’s Aces once he arrives in Happy Valley.

You can check out some of Crise’s football, basketball, and baseball highlights here.

