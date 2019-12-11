Movement To #RankPennStateBasketball Climbin’ In Popularity On Twitter
Penn State men’s basketball is climbin’, baby.
After a thrilling 76-69 upset victory against No. 4 Maryland Tuesday night, fans stormed the court to cap off what has been one of the hottest starts for Pat Chambers’ squad in recent history.
This win leaves the Nittany Lions with an impressive 8-2 record, with losses only to Ole Miss and No. 4 Ohio State. As can be expected, people are starting to take notice of the Nittany Lions. In fact, there’s been plenty of noise on twitter, with #RankPennStateBasketball surfacing among Penn Staters and surging in popularity.
Give the people what they want, AP Voters.
