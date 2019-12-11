Movement To #RankPennStateBasketball Climbin’ In Popularity On Twitter

Penn State men’s basketball is climbin’, baby.

After a thrilling 76-69 upset victory against No. 4 Maryland Tuesday night, fans stormed the court to cap off what has been one of the hottest starts for Pat Chambers’ squad in recent history.

Oh what a night pic.twitter.com/Ky85Xm5thb — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 11, 2019

This win leaves the Nittany Lions with an impressive 8-2 record, with losses only to Ole Miss and No. 4 Ohio State. As can be expected, people are starting to take notice of the Nittany Lions. In fact, there’s been plenty of noise on twitter, with #RankPennStateBasketball surfacing among Penn Staters and surging in popularity.

happy to admit that I was wrong. #RankPennStateBasketball https://t.co/rCa5hqgKfj — Brian Conway (@bconway2) December 11, 2019

We shouldn’t storm when we beat Maryland, Maryland should storm when they beat us. #RankPennStateBasketball — CConway (@ChrisOnTheWay) December 11, 2019

There’s a storm in Happy Valley! #RankPennStateBasketball — Andrew Flatley (@APFlatley) December 11, 2019

Give the people what they want, AP Voters.

