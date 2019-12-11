PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Movement To #RankPennStateBasketball Climbin’ In Popularity On Twitter

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
12/11/19 4:20 am

Penn State men’s basketball is climbin’, baby.

After a thrilling 76-69 upset victory against No. 4 Maryland Tuesday night, fans stormed the court to cap off what has been one of the hottest starts for Pat Chambers’ squad in recent history.

This win leaves the Nittany Lions with an impressive 8-2 record, with losses only to Ole Miss and No. 4 Ohio State. As can be expected, people are starting to take notice of the Nittany Lions. In fact, there’s been plenty of noise on twitter, with #RankPennStateBasketball surfacing among Penn Staters and surging in popularity.

Give the people what they want, AP Voters.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

From Seatmates To Family: How Beaver Stadium Helped Two Worlds Collide

Sitting next to each other at Penn State football games can be the start of beautiful, lasting friendships.

[Live Blog] Living In The Library For 24 Hours

How many Starbucks cold brews can one student drink in a 24-hour period?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend