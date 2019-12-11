What To Do In Dallas If You’re Traveling To The Cotton Bowl

If you’re planning to make the trip to see the Nittany Lions in the Cotton Bowl this year, you’ll have plenty to do besides simply showing up for the matchup between Memphis and Penn State.

Sure, we’d all love to be in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, but Dallas offers plenty of options to enjoy a fantastic weekend before the start of the next decade. Here are some of our recommendations for you to enjoy:

Round-Up Saloon And Dance Hall

There are more than enough bars in Dallas to have a good time at before or after the game, but one that stands above the rest — Round-Up Saloon. The pleasant bartenders are personable, and a couple of drinks could turn this place into your own personal dance floor.

The Saloon is no stranger to visits from superstars either, as a couple of years ago, Lady Gaga performed there. With a Nittany Lion win, this bar will definitely be the spot to hit after the game.

Dealey Plaza

Known by some as the “birthplace of Dallas,” Dealey Plaza is better known for being the location of the John F. Kennedy assassination. The rather dismal location is also home to Sixth Floor Museum, where Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated JFK. The museum leads all the way up to the sixth floor, where Oswald ultimately murdered the president.

The national historic landmark is a location that’s definitely worth visiting for any history buffs.

Tour AT&T Stadium

Yes, the matchup between Penn State and Memphis will take place at the stadium on December 28 anyway, but AT&T Stadium truly is the most breathtaking stadium in all of sports. Personally, I visited just over two years ago for a Cowboys game, but I also toured the stadium the day before. It was an experience that I wouldn’t recommend missing out on.

Talking about the place doesn’t do it justice, it truly is a behemoth of a building. It will shock you in scale, and impress you inside with just how advanced and beautiful the building is.

Amusement Parks

Not every Nittany Lion fan will be without their little ones, and there are plenty of action-packed spots to hit during your trip. Six Flags Over Texas and Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark are two fantastic options for those looking to have some family fun during their time in Texas.

But of course, a trip to Six Flags needs to include a ride on El Diablo — the rollercoaster widely considered the best in the park.

The Beautiful Weather

North Texas experiences cold weather, but temperatures rarely hit the lows that State College harbors during the winter. The ability to walk outside without a pair of boots on and tour the many outdoor attractions will be a nice addition.

Whether it’s touring Pioneer Plaza to see the impressive longhorn sculptures or a visit to Fair Park to see the Texas Star Ferris Wheel or even a visit to the original Cotton Bowl location, there is plenty to do.

Also, if you hate walking, fear not. There is a “Welcome to Dallas” tour that hits most of the interesting spots in the city via bus. The ride is around three hours, and definitely worthwhile.

