Aaron Molloy Named Second Team All-American By United Soccer Coaches

Penn State men’s soccer captain Aaron Molloy earned second team All-American honors for the 2019 season.

The senior midfielder, nicknamed the “Irish Messi,” had nine goals and six assists across 19 matches this year. His 24 points tied him at the top of the Big Ten with Nebosja Popovic of Michigan.

Molloy led the team to a second-place finish in the Big Ten, and he helped Jeff Cook’s side earn its first NCAA tournament berth since 2014.

Along the way, Molloy won one Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award and another Top Drawer Soccer player of the week accolade. He was also named the Big Ten’s Midfielder of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

The Irishman won’t return next year, as he will graduate in the spring. Despite not figuring in Cook’s plans for the 2020 campaign, Molloy is likely going to pursue a professional career.

It’s currently unclear whether he’ll end up signing a contract to play overseas or domestically in the MLS. However, Molloy recently received an invitation to the inaugural 2019 MLS College Showcase, which will feature 40 of the best college-level players, from December 13-15.

𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎: Senior @aaronmolloy18 has been invited to participate in the 2019 adidas @MLS College Showcase this weekend in Raleigh, N.C.



>> https://t.co/8VgZcOTEYo#WeAre pic.twitter.com/rPrESKLX19 — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) December 11, 2019

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons