Penn State Men’s Soccer Captain Aaron Molloy Named Semifinalist For MAC Hermann Trophy

Penn State men’s soccer midfielder Aaron Molloy was named as one of the 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is college soccer’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Molloy finished his final season with Penn State with nine goals and six assists in 19 matches. He started in all of the team’s matches this season and captained his side to a second-place finish in the Big Ten, a No. 15 rank in the nation, and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Along the way, the Irishman picked up the Top Drawer Soccer player of the week on October 22, and he was also named a first team All-Big Ten selection and the conference’s Midfielder of the Year.

Molloy was the only Big Ten player included among the 15 semifinalists. Penn State did matchup against Stanford defender Tanner Beason and UCF forward Cal Jennings, two of the other 14 players on the shortlist.

The award is typically a good sign for winners’ professional careers. The most notable male winners are current MLS Cup champion Jordan Morris (2015), US Men’s National Team regular Darlington Nagbe (2010), and legendary Americans Claudio Reyna and Brad Friedel (both 1992).

Only three Penn Staters have ever won the award, and the only men’s player to win it was Jim Stamatis, who claimed the prize in 1979. Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez (2015) and Christie Welsh (2001) are the only Penn State women to be named as college soccer’s best player.

The list will be narrowed down to three names on Friday, December 13. The winners will be formally announced on January 3.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

