Three-Star Offensive Lineman Devin Willock Decommits From Penn State
Penn State football lost a verbal pledge from its 2020 recruiting class when three-star offensive lineman Devin Willock decommitted from the team on Thursday night.
“Thank you to the PSU Family for welcoming me with open arms throughout the process,” Willock wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “I wish them all the best of luck.”
The offensive lineman will still sign his letter of intent with a team next week, but it appears that won’t be the Nittany Lions. Willock is the second player to decommit from James Franklin’s program this month, and he joined Elijah Gaines — a fellow three-star prospect — in doing so.
Willock is a 6’6″, 345-pound guard who plays his high school ball at Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, New Jersey. He also has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Boston College, among other squads. Willock is the 18th-best player from his home state of New Jersey, according to 247Sports, and the big lineman initially committed to the Nittany Lions on September 1 of this year.
With Willock’s decommitment, Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class is down to 27 members — five of whom are offensive linemen. Most of Penn State’s front five on offense will be back next season. Will Fries and Michal Menet — the unit’s full-time starters at right tackle and center, respectively — will return to Happy Valley for his senior season. Senior Steven Gonzalez is the group’s most notable departure.
Four-star safety Enzo Jennings and blue-chip tight end prospect Theo Johnson are the headliners of Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class. The early signing period will begin on December 18 and run through December 20.
