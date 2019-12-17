Latest ‘Family Guy’ Episode: Peter Griffin Played Football At Penn State
You can add Peter Griffin to the list of fictional Penn Staters — one that already includes the Incredible Hulk, Sam from “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and Gritty.
In the latest episode of “Family Guy,” which aired on December 15, Peter reveals he played football at Penn State under Joe Paterno while giving a pep talk to his daughter Meg.
When Meg thanks Peter, he says, “Hey, I learned from the best. You know, I played football for Coach Joe Paterno at Penn State.
One of the show’s trademark cutaways then features someone who looks more like Woody Allen than JoePa himself leading his team and No. 13 Peter Griffin onto the field. Although the depiction of Paterno is mediocre at best and the players are wearing Blue (!) Shoes and Basic Blues, we do need to give the animators credit for nailing his Coke-bottle glasses and nose.
Of course, though, the reference appears to take a subtle, backhand jab about the Sandusky scandal.
“Alright, team, remember you learned in practice this week, and forget everything from after practice this week,” Paterno says as his pep talk.
And although it doesn’t perfectly link up with when Peter would’ve been playing college football, we’re going to pretend that No. 7 seated next to him is Zack Mills.
You can watch the episode here. The Penn State mention comes around 16:40.
