Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 15 Roundup

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
12/17/19 4:23 am

Just two games remain on each NFL team’s schedule, and as the end of the 2019 season nears, many Nittany Lions are contributing to their respective teams in big ways.

Among the notable performances were those of Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and Sean Lee.

Here’s a look at how Nittany Lion standouts did during week 15 of the NFL season.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

After a phenomenal performance last week in a win over the Cowboys, Allen Robinson continued his dominant play in the Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers. While he didn’t find the end zone in a game the Bears’ offense struggled mightily in, Robinson led the team with 125 yards on seven catches.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Like Robinson, Chris Godwin was a dominant force among his receiving corps on Sunday, but failed to make a trip to the end zone. In his team’s win over the Detroit Lions, Godwin led all Buccaneers receivers with 121 yards on five catches including a long of 51 yards. Despite his impact in a winning effort, this game marks three consecutive weeks in which Godwin hasn’t scored a touchdown. Godwin last found the end zone when he recorded two touchdowns in week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

After leaving the game with a hamstring injury, he seems unlikely to play again this season.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley returned to elite form on Sunday in his team’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Barkley, who hadn’t scored a touchdown since week eight, made it to the end zone twice on Sunday. In total, Barkley racked up 112 yards on 24 carries, and 31 yards on four catches.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders was outstanding in his team’s road win over the Washington Redskins. Sanders led the Eagles with 122 yards on 19 carries, and made a trip to the end zone on a one-yard rush in the second quarter to give the Eagles the lead. Sanders would find the end zone once again on a 15-yard reception from Carson Wentz in the third quarter. This game marked Sanders’ first 100-plus-yard rushing game of the season and of his NFL career.

Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys

A product of Linebacker-U, Sean Lee represented the Nittany Lions well in the Cowboys’ win over the Rams. In a dominant performance, Lee recorded four total tackles, three of which were solo; one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, one quarterback hit, and an interception. The interception set the Cowboys up with quality field position, with Lee shedding tackles and making his way inside the 10 yard line. Ezekiel Elliot would help the Cowboys offense capitalize on Lee’s heroic play with a three-yard rushing touchdown to close out the first half.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos wasn’t as dominant as he was last week against the Redskins when he recorded a potentially game-saving interception. But in the Packers’ win over the Bears on Sunday, Amos was solid, recording three solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

In a disappointing loss to the struggling Atlanta Falcons, Robbie Gould was perhaps the most impactful player on the field for the 49ers. The veteran kicker went 3-for-3 on field goals, two of which were from over 40 yards deep. Aside from a missed extra point attempt, Gould was fantastic in the losing effort, putting up nearly half of his team’s total points in the 29-22 loss.

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

Comments

