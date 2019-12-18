[Live Blog] Early Signing Period 2020

It’s well and truly #WeAre…Better szn, folks.

College football’s 2020 early signing period is underway, and James Franklin and his coaching staff will officially welcome the vast majority of its 2020 recruiting class to Penn State football over the course of the next three days. According to 247Sports, 27 players from across the country are currently committed to join the Nittany Lions, whose current incoming class ranks third in the Big Ten and 12th in the nation.

Franklin himself will address the media at approximately 3 p.m. to discuss his program’s newest players. We’ll update this post throughout the next few days as Penn State’s crop of recruits officially joins the team, and we’ll also cover any other developments that emerge at this critical juncture in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

7:30 a.m.: Penn State has officially welcomed its first signing of the 2020 recruiting class: three-star offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.

Fashanu played his high school ball at Gonzaga (no, not that Gonzaga) in his hometown of Washington, DC. He helped the team put up a 9-3 record in 2018 — the year it won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference — by being named a USA Today DC football second-teamer. The tackle committed to Penn State over Alabama, Florida, and Boston College, among others.

247Sports rates him as the fifth-best prospect from Washington, DC in this recruiting cycle.

7:35 a.m.: One of James Franklin’s biggest victories on the recruiting trail this cycle is now official. Four-star tight end Theo Johnson has signed his letter of intent with the Nittany Lions.

Johnson’s recruitment wasn’t necessarily a whirlwind, but he did delay his commitment decision until December 9. He’s the top player from Canada in the 2020 recruiting cycle and the third-best tight end recruit in North America, according to 247Sports.

Penn State has enjoyed the luxury of excellent tight end play over the past few years thanks to Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth — who actually announced Johnson’s signing at the Nittany Lions’ official signing day event. Johnson, who picked the Nittany Lions over a host of big-name offers from Michigan, Georgia, and Iowa, among others, seems poised to carry on the team’s excellent tight end legacy.

7:43 a.m.: Speaking of tight ends… three-star prospect Tyler Warren has put pen to paper on his letter of intent with Penn State.

Warren hails from Mechanicsville, Virginia, and he played his high school ball at Atlee High School in his hometown. On top of his obvious football prowess, the newest Nittany Lion also played basketball and baseball in high school. He’s listed as an athlete by 247Sports, but Penn State has him chalked down as a tight end.

In addition to fellow 2020 recruit Theo Johnson, Warren will join a loaded position group headed by Pat Freiermuth and featuring depth options like Zack Kuntz and Brenton Strange. He committed to Penn State on July 3.

7:50 a.m.: Linebacker U has its first addition of the day in the form of four-star prospect Zuriah Fisher.

Fisher can play both the defensive end and linebacker positions, but Penn State lists him as the latter in his introduction to the program. The Alquippa High School product made his verbal pledge to James Franklin’s program on September 16, and he put up 115 tackles throughout his four-year high school football career.

The defender helped his high school post a 14-1 record and win the WPIAL and PIAA championships as a junior. 247Sports rates Fisher as the third-best player from Pennsylvania and a top-20 linebacker in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

7:53 a.m.: Four-star running back Caziah Holmes is ~officially~ a Penn State football player after the ink dried on his NLI.

Holmes, who picked the Nittany Lions over Kentucky, Tennessee, and Auburn, among others, represents Ja’Juan Seider’s latest victory on the recruiting trail in the Sunshine State. The Cocoa, Florida product joins fellow blue-chip prospects John Dunmore an Noah Cain as Floridians who made the trek from the southeast to Happy Valley.

Seider was brought in explicitly to recruit players from Florida, and his latest win could turn out to be a gem. Holmes accumulated 1,472 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on just 180 carries as a senior, and he holds the program’s record with a 99-yard touchdown.

