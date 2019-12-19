Police Investigating Reported Theft Of Medical Device At Hintz Alumni Center
An automated external defibrillator (AED) was reportedly stolen from the Hintz Family Alumni Center on Wednesday, December 18.
A university employee first reported the missing medical device to Penn State Police later that day, and the investigation remains ongoing.
AEDs are located around campus and used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. First, the devices analyze a person’s heart’s rhythm and then if necessary, they deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help re-establish a healthy rhythm, according to the American Red Cross. The devices are typically priced at more than $1,000 per unit.
The Alumni Center is named after lead donors Ed and Helen Hintz and their family and is located behind Hammond and Sackett Buildings. It’s known as a “home away from home” for all Penn State alumni.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Penn State Police at 814-863-1111.
