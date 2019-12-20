Penn State Football Tight Ends Coach Tyler Bowen To Call Plays In 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic

Penn State football head coach James Franklin began his Friday-morning press conference with a bang when he announced tight ends coach Tyler Bowen and offensive analyst Kirk Campbell were promoted in the absence of Ricky Rahne.

James Franklin said that tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will call Penn State's offensive plays in the 2019 Cotton Bowl.



Kirk Campbell — an offensive analyst for the team — has been promoted to interim quarterbacks coach. — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 20, 2019

Bowen will call Penn State’s plays in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, while Campbell will serve as the Nittany Lions’ interim quarterbacks coach — both of which were roles previously assumed by Rahne before he was hired as Old Dominion’s head coach a few weeks ago.

Bowen was an obvious in-house option to fill Rahne’s vacancy, as he’s played a large role in shaping Penn State’s offense by developing its tight ends over the last two years. Bowen has played a large role in helping Pat Freiermuth blossom into one of college football’s best at the position and will remain as the Nittany Lions’ tight ends coach until further notice.

Campbell, on the other hand, joined Penn State’s staff in March 2017 and has served as an offensive analyst ever since. He obviously works closely with the Nittany Lions’ offense and definitely makes sense to assume Rahne’s role as quarterbacks coach.

Campbell will officially be working with starting quarterback Sean Clifford in preparation for Penn State’s bowl game, as Franklin announced he’d be getting the start now that he’s working his way back to being fully healthy. The sophomore signal-caller suffered an injury against Ohio State and missed Penn State’s regular-season finale against Rutgers entirely.

James Franklin on Sean Clifford's availability for the Cotton Bowl Classic: "We expect Sean to be 100%. He's not full right now — he's taking most of the reps, but he's not 100% right now. He's better now than at the end of the year." — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 20, 2019

Franklin did not comment on whether or not these promotions would stretch farther than the Cotton Bowl, and he didn’t set a timeline for deciding on an offensive coordinator, either.

“Most of the people we’re talking to are sitting coordinators — whether it’s in the NFL or college,” Franklin said.

No. 10 Penn State will take on No. 17 Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic at noon on Saturday, December 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

