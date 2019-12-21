Lamar Stevens’ Dunk Ranked No. 9 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays
Penn State men’s basketball’s Lamar Stevens landed on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for the third time of the season following a windmill slam dunk in the Nittany Lions’ 87-58 rout over Central Connecticut State on Friday.
The No. 9 play came just after Stevens missed an alley-oop lob. The Philadelphia native redeemed himself after the Blue Devils turned the ball over. Myles Dread pushed it up the court to Stevens, who put on a show in front of the Nittany Lion faithful.
Stevens’ other two top-10 appearances this year were also monstrous dunks. In the team’s season opener, a Jamari Wheeler lob off the backboard against Maryland Eastern Shore checked in at No. 5. Later against Bucknell, Stevens ripped a sweet reverse dunk against the in-state rivals, which ranked No. 9.
Stevens leads the Nittany Lions in scoring so far this season with 16.2 points per game. He also ranks second on the team in rebounds (7.6) and minutes per game (29.5).
No. 23 Penn State will take a nine-day break from action before hosting Cornell at noon on December 29 at the BJC.
