Lamar Stevens’ Dunk Ranked No. 9 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Penn State men’s basketball’s Lamar Stevens landed on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for the third time of the season following a windmill slam dunk in the Nittany Lions’ 87-58 rout over Central Connecticut State on Friday.

For the 3rd time this season, Lamar lands on Sports Center’s Top 10



The windmill is simply en fuego #SCTop10



@LamarStevens11 #ClimbWithUs | CLIMB ON pic.twitter.com/pKT6lQWTzT — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 21, 2019

The No. 9 play came just after Stevens missed an alley-oop lob. The Philadelphia native redeemed himself after the Blue Devils turned the ball over. Myles Dread pushed it up the court to Stevens, who put on a show in front of the Nittany Lion faithful.

Stevens’ other two top-10 appearances this year were also monstrous dunks. In the team’s season opener, a Jamari Wheeler lob off the backboard against Maryland Eastern Shore checked in at No. 5. Later against Bucknell, Stevens ripped a sweet reverse dunk against the in-state rivals, which ranked No. 9.

Stevens leads the Nittany Lions in scoring so far this season with 16.2 points per game. He also ranks second on the team in rebounds (7.6) and minutes per game (29.5).

No. 23 Penn State will take a nine-day break from action before hosting Cornell at noon on December 29 at the BJC.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Gather Ye Rosebuds, Dance, Jive, and Have The Time of Your Life While Ye May: Tim Reams’ Senior Column “I’ve experienced love, loss, friendship, and found my true self through Onward State, and for that, I am forever thankful to have had the opportunity to connect with countless incredible people who provided me with the chance to learn, laugh, and grow into the person I’ve become today.”