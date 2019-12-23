Penn State Alumni Association To Host Full Slate Of Cotton Bowl Events

For those Arlington-bound Penn State fans making the trip to the Cotton Bowl this week, the Alumni Association is hosting an array of fun events over the course of the weekend fit for all fans.

Friday, December 27

I Can Still Shine

To kick off the weekend, the Penn State and Memphis’ alumni associations will partner for a community service project called I Can Still Shine. I Can Still Shine provides assistance for women and children overcoming serious obstacles. Those interested in volunteering while in Texas have the opportunity to help pack boxes and build shelves for the center. You can sign up here.

Fans can also cheer on the Blue Band at Battle of the Bands, which will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. in the plaza at Texas Live!, which is between the Texas Rangers’ new Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium. This event is free and open to the public and slated to officially start off a weekend full of fun events for fans and alumni.

Jana Kramer Concert

Beginning at 7 p.m., country music singer and actress Jana Kramer will take the stage at the Arlington Backyard at Texas Live! for a free outdoor concert. Kramer is best known for her role as Alex Dupre in binge-worthy, cult-classic series “One Tree Hill,” top-ten hit songs “Why Ya Wanna” and “I Got the Boy,” and exciting run to the finals of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Saturday, December 28

To kick off gameday, the Alumni Association will host a pep rally from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 next to AT&T Stadium in the Goodyear Huddle Up Fan Fest. Numerous special guests will make their appearances at the pep rally, including the Blue Band, Penn State cheerleaders, and the Nittany Lion.

Those who purchased the official Penn State tour package will be bused to the pep rally from their hotels, and for those who did not, they can be admitted into the pep rally upon showing their game ticket.

There will also be a tailgate inside AT&T Stadium at the same time as the pep rally on Saturday morning. Food, music, and entertainment will be provided, and fans can watch team warm-ups once they begin. This event is also included in the Penn State tour package, but a separate tailgate ticket can be purchased online. A game ticket is also required for admittance into the tailgate.

There are numerous watch parties hosted by various chapters of the Alumni Association happening all across the country for the game, and more information about these parties can be found on the Penn State Alumni Association’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

