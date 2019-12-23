Suspect Charged After Alleged Assault That Left Man In Critical Condition

A Johnstown man was arrested early Sunday morning after an alleged assault in State College that left another man in critical condition.

State College police responded at 12:04 a.m. to the Ramada Inn, 1450 S. Atherton St., for a report of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man with severe head trauma, according to a police press release. He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical then transferred to UPMC Altoona.

According to police, witness statements and surveillance video led to the arrest of 24-year-old Roshon Fields.

Fields was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary counts of harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

He was arraigned on Sunday morning by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $20,000. Fields was unable to post bail and was being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility as of Sunday night.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department’s website.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

