Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis In Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 10 Penn State football (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will close out its 2019 season with a game against No. 17 Memphis (12-1, 7-1 AAC) in this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic.
The Tigers are coming off their American Athletic Conference championship game victory on December 7, and the Nittany Lions haven’t played since they beat Rutgers 27-6 on November 30. James Franklin’s squad is playing in its third New Year’s Six bowl in the past four seasons, and it has a chance to finish a season with 11 wins for the third time in the head coach’s tenure.
Here’s everything you’ll need to know ahead of Penn State’s final game of 2019.
Television
Saturday’s game will kick off at noon eastern (11 a.m. central) and be broadcast on ESPN. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, and Olivia Dekker will be on the call.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Matt McGloin
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196
Weather
Temperatures will be in the low 60s throughout the game. There’s a chance of rain in Arlington as well, according to AccuWeather*.
*The weather in Arlington literally doesn’t matter. This game will be played in AT&T Stadium, which has a roof. It’ll offer perfect conditions for football, as it will quite literally be room temperature throughout the game.
Last Meeting
Saturday will mark the first ever meeting between Penn State and Memphis on the gridiron.
Injuries/Suspensions
Sean Clifford and Noah Cain are both projected to play in Saturday’s contest after dealing with injuries to close out the regular season. Wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown missed about half of the regular season due to an unspecified injury and his status for Saturday’s postseason game is unclear, and Juice Scruggs will also likely be a scratch from the roster after injuries sustained in a car accident over the summer.
Betting Lines
The Nittany Lions are currently favored to win by seven points on Oddsshark. The over-under for the contest is set at 60.5 points. James Franklin’s squad finished 6-6 against the spread this season, while Memphis finished 7-5-1. Interestingly, the over has hit seven of the Tigers’ past 10 games.
Media Coverage
