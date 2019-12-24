Penn State Football Calls For Cotton Bowl White Out

You know the drill, folks.

Penn State football is asking fans who will be at AT&T Stadium for this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic to wear white to Saturday’s game between the No. 10 Nittany Lions and No. 17 Memphis.

This isn’t exactly the most earth-shattering development of the team’s bowl week, but it’s still an important one for fans to follow. Head coach James Franklin asked his team’s fans to pack their travel whites for the 2019 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, and the Nittany Lions themselves call on their supporters to wear white at every road game they play.

There was a bit of drama surrounding last year’s Citrus Bowl between Penn State and Kentucky, as Wildcat fans perceived the head coach’s typical “Kentucky, Kentucky, Kentucky” tweet as a jab at their favorite team. Nothing like that has happened in the build-up to this year’s Cotton Bowl, though — perhaps because Franklin hasn’t sent out his “Memphis, Memphis, Memphis” tweet just yet.

Although Franklin didn’t call for a White Out at the 2017 Fiesta Bowl between Penn State and Washington, he did ask fans to paint Pasadena white for the Rose Bowl between his program and USC.

Meanwhile in Dallas, Penn State’s preparations for this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic are well underway. The team has practiced twice since arriving in the Lone Star State on Saturday, and 13-year NFL veteran Donald Driver visited Penn State after its first practice of the week.

The Nittany Lions also visited the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas on Monday to spread some holiday cheer. James Franklin matched Goodyear’s $10,000 donation to the hospital in the name of Grant Henderson — a patient at the hospital who will celebrate his 13th birthday on Saturday by serving as Penn State’s honorary captain for the game.

No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will take on No. 17 Memphis (12-1, 7-1 AAC) at noon on Saturday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

