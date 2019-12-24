PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Football Calls For Cotton Bowl White Out

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
12/24/19 10:25 pm

You know the drill, folks.

Penn State football is asking fans who will be at AT&T Stadium for this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic to wear white to Saturday’s game between the No. 10 Nittany Lions and No. 17 Memphis.

This isn’t exactly the most earth-shattering development of the team’s bowl week, but it’s still an important one for fans to follow. Head coach James Franklin asked his team’s fans to pack their travel whites for the 2019 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, and the Nittany Lions themselves call on their supporters to wear white at every road game they play.

There was a bit of drama surrounding last year’s Citrus Bowl between Penn State and Kentucky, as Wildcat fans perceived the head coach’s typical “Kentucky, Kentucky, Kentucky” tweet as a jab at their favorite team. Nothing like that has happened in the build-up to this year’s Cotton Bowl, though — perhaps because Franklin hasn’t sent out his “Memphis, Memphis, Memphis” tweet just yet.

Although Franklin didn’t call for a White Out at the 2017 Fiesta Bowl between Penn State and Washington, he did ask fans to paint Pasadena white for the Rose Bowl between his program and USC.

Meanwhile in Dallas, Penn State’s preparations for this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic are well underway. The team has practiced twice since arriving in the Lone Star State on Saturday, and 13-year NFL veteran Donald Driver visited Penn State after its first practice of the week.

The Nittany Lions also visited the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas on Monday to spread some holiday cheer. James Franklin matched Goodyear’s $10,000 donation to the hospital in the name of Grant Henderson — a patient at the hospital who will celebrate his 13th birthday on Saturday by serving as Penn State’s honorary captain for the game.

No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will take on No. 17 Memphis (12-1, 7-1 AAC) at noon on Saturday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Penn State Football Finding Balance Between Football, Fun During Cotton Bowl Trip

Senior linebacker Cam Brown expects to maintain a 75/25 balance between football and fun throughout his team’s trip to north Texas for the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic.

Penn State Football’s Offense Smoothly Transitions To Tyler Bowen

James Franklin Expects Sean Clifford To Be ‘100%’ For 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic

Justin Bieber To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center August 6

Justin Bieber will perform in State College for the first time next summer.

Former Penn State Police Officer Files Federal Lawsuit Against University Over ADA Compliance

The officer seeks more than $75,000 and reinstatement to the department.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend