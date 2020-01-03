Rapper B.o.B., Comedian Ronny Chieng Headline SPA Day 2020

Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA) announced the lineup for its fifth-annual SPA Day Friday afternoon, which will be held on Friday, January 17 in the HUB.

JUST IN: @psuspa will bring rapper @bobatl and comedian @ronnychieng to campus for performances in the HUB on Friday, January 17. — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 3, 2020

The day’s festivities are highlighted by performances by comedian Ronny Chieng and rapper B.o.B., which are respectively slated for 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. that night. B.o.B.’s concert will take place in Alumni Hall, while Chieng’s lecture will occupy Heritage Hall.

B.o.B. quickly rose to fame in 2009 following the release of his hit single, “Nithin’ On You,” which reached No. 1 on the charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The Georgia-based rapper’s other hits include “Airplanes,” “Magic,” and “HeadBand.” His latest album, “Naga,” was released in 2018.

Chieng is best-known for being a senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah. He also played Eddie Cheng in 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” which received critical acclaim and was nominated for several Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards.

In addition to B.o.B. and Chieng’s acts, singer Mia Gladstone will perform as part of SPA’s Noontime Concert Series at noon that day. SPA will also have DIY activities and games set up in the HUB’s TV lounge from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Like all SPA events, these performances are free with the swipe of your Penn State ID and fully funded by your student-initiated fee.

Tickets are required for both Chieng and B.o.B’s performances. Ticketing information for both acts will be announced on SPA’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages on Monday, January 6.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

