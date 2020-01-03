Three Penn State Football Assistants Hired At Old Dominion By Ricky Rahne

Three Penn State assistant coaches — Kirk Campbell, Kevin Smith, and Kevin Reihner — have been hired by Old Dominion and will serve on Ricky Rahne’s staff during his first season leading the Monarchs.

Campbell was previously an offensive analyst at Penn State for the past three seasons and worked closely with Rahne, relieving him as interim quarterbacks coach for the Cotton Bowl. He will serve as Old Dominion’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the same role Rahne filled during his final two seasons at Penn State.

Smith is leaving Penn State after three years as a defensive graduate assistant under head coach James Franklin, in which he coached the defensive line for two years and the linebackers for one year. He will be Old Dominion’s linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

Reihner is leaving Penn State after one season coaching the offensive line as a graduate assistant. Reihner will be the new offensive line coach on Rahne’s staff.

All three of these coaches will join former Penn State graduate assistant Mark Dupuis who was hired by Old Dominion earlier this offseason. Dupuis will be the Monarchs’ wide receivers coach.

