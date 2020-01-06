PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Hoops Surges To No. 14 In ESPN College Basketball Power Rankings

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
1/6/20 4:05 am

After yet another dominant week of play, Penn State men’s basketball has finally broken through and entered the latest edition of ESPN’s weekly college basketball power rankings.

The Nittany Lions checked in at No. 14 in this week’s edition, sitting between conference rivals No. 13 Michigan State and No. 15 Maryland. This is the first time Pat Chambers’ squad has placed in the weekly power rankings.

Penn State clearly impressed ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello, who compiled the rankings, following its nail-biter 89-86 victory over No. 23 Iowa at the Palestra this weekend. The team overcame a 34-point, 12-rebound effort from Hawkeye big man Luka Garza and received a major boost from Izaiah Brockington in the form of a career-high 23 points to pull out the victory in Philadelphia.

“If not for blowing a 21-point lead against Ole Miss back in November, Pat Chambers’ team would likely be among the top 10 teams nationally,” Borzello wrote. “They own key wins over Maryland and Iowa, plus solid victories against Georgetown, Yale, Alabama, and Syracuse.”

The Nittany Lions will return to action this week when they travel to the Garden State to take on Rutgers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7. They’ll round out the week when they match up against Wisconsin on Saturday, January 11 at 2:15 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Join Onward State: Spring 2020 Application

It’s that time of year again, folks. Onward State is hiring for the upcoming semester and looking for new people to join our team and help us tell the Penn State story.

izaiah brockington

Izaiah Brockington ‘Keeps The Ship Afloat’ In Penn State Hoops’ Key Victory Over Iowa

“I knew that we were capable of playing without them, and I knew I had to come and definitely try to be a little more aggressive.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend