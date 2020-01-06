Penn State Hoops Surges To No. 14 In ESPN College Basketball Power Rankings

After yet another dominant week of play, Penn State men’s basketball has finally broken through and entered the latest edition of ESPN’s weekly college basketball power rankings.

The Nittany Lions checked in at No. 14 in this week’s edition, sitting between conference rivals No. 13 Michigan State and No. 15 Maryland. This is the first time Pat Chambers’ squad has placed in the weekly power rankings.

Penn State clearly impressed ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello, who compiled the rankings, following its nail-biter 89-86 victory over No. 23 Iowa at the Palestra this weekend. The team overcame a 34-point, 12-rebound effort from Hawkeye big man Luka Garza and received a major boost from Izaiah Brockington in the form of a career-high 23 points to pull out the victory in Philadelphia.

“If not for blowing a 21-point lead against Ole Miss back in November, Pat Chambers’ team would likely be among the top 10 teams nationally,” Borzello wrote. “They own key wins over Maryland and Iowa, plus solid victories against Georgetown, Yale, Alabama, and Syracuse.”

The Nittany Lions will return to action this week when they travel to the Garden State to take on Rutgers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7. They’ll round out the week when they match up against Wisconsin on Saturday, January 11 at 2:15 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.

